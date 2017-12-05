Ashley Eckstein Reveals New Her Universe Star Wars Fashions Coming to shopDisney and Disney Store

Get a first look a new items including Kylo Ren and porg sweaters, and much more.
Ashley Eckstein founded Her Universe in 2009, and eight years later, the fashion forward company is still growing. Sure, Eckstein is known to Star Wars fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano, but she's also known as the person behind the company responsible for filling fandom's closets and wardrobes with stylish apparel and accessories. And as of this week, Her Universe merchandise is available from new retailers: shopDisney.com and the Disney Store.
Though Her Universe products have been established in Disney Parks for a while now, this collaboration expands their reach. Eckstein tells StarWars.com she couldn't be more excited. "When Disney asked if Her Universe would be a brand for shopDisney and if they could have a Her Universe shop on their site, I couldn't believe what I was hearing,” she says. “They were asking me if I was interested, and to me, it was such a dream come true. I've been shopping at the Disney Store and on shopDisney for years. It's been my go to for all of my favorite Disney stuff.”