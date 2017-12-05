Ashley Eckstein Reveals New Her Universe Star Wars Fashions Coming to shopDisney and Disney Store

Her Universe's Disney Parks collection will be available through the shopDisney and Disney Store, including Marvel and Star Wars designs, as well as their Dress Shop fashion. StarWars.com is excited to reveal many of these new looks. Fans will find products representing an assortment of different Star Wars eras, with several The Last Jedi pieces. Eckstein enthuses, "We do have the porg fashion; we have the porg sweater and cardigan. I know how much I'm obsessed with porgs, so this is definitely a destination for porg fashion."

Being a destination for porg fashion would be enough as far as many fans are concerned, but that isn't all. Her Universe's new collaboration with Disney means an opportunity to craft exclusive designs for fans of shopDisney and the Disney Store. Eckstein calls out two exclusive knit sweaters in particular. "We have a stormtrooper sweater and a Kylo Ren sweater, and they are very subtle," Eckstein explains. "The stormtrooper one, you're going to know it's a stormtrooper sweater, but it's just mostly color blocking done in just such a beautiful way."

Exclusive reveal (above and below): Her Universe shows you the dark side with this Kylo Ren sweater.

And that Kylo Ren sweater? It's Eckstein's favorite. "Only Star Wars fans will recognize this one. When you wear it out in public, people are going to think it's just this amazing black sweater," she gushes. "The design mimics his sleeves and then the front of the sweater has flecks of chrome. It's so comfortable. It's one of those things where I'm just like, 'Okay. This turned out even better than what I imagined and now I want to live in it.'"

Eckstein admits that she's not the biggest fan of Kylo (but in a good way). "I'm actually kind of anti-Kylo Ren. I know some Star Wars fans will not be happy to hear me say that, but Adam Driver does such a good job with Kylo Ren that he makes me dislike him. But I love this sweater, so I will support Kylo when I wear this sweater." (See more new dark side items in the gallery below.)