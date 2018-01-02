21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Quotes to Use in Everyday Life

Here are some great lines from the latest film in the saga -- that you can use in our galaxy.

Spoiler warning! This article contains spoilers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The latest chapter in Star Wars has arrived, and like the films before it, The Last Jedi has built upon the mythology we know and added different mysteries and wonders. Luke Skywalker spoke, General Organa led the Resistance, Rey embraced the Force, and Kylo Ren wrecked a turbolift. Okay, and a few other important things happened. New characters entered the story and brought fresh perspectives to our friends. All of this means we have theories, questions, and new quotes to keep us busy until Episode IX arrives. Here are 21 quotes from The Last Jedi you can use in everyday life.

1. "I've seen your daily routine. You are not busy." - Rey

When someone turns down a meeting request because they're too “busy,” but you know they're just trying to dodge work, reply with this Rey line.

2. "Happy beeps." - Poe Dameron

If someone is cynical about how a project will turn out, lift their spirits with wisdom from Poe Dameron. At the very least, the quote will make them think of BB-8.

3. "Page turners, they are not." - Yoda

We've all received reading assignments for school or work that we were not thrilled about. Some books were surprisingly good, but others...well, they could have stayed on the library shelves. Use this Yoda quote the next time you're sharing your reading requirements with someone.

4. "Get your head out of your cockpit." - Leia Organa

We all know what Leia's really saying to Poe in this scene. When someone close to you can't see beyond their own ideas, embrace your inner Leia.

5. "This is not going to go the way you think." - Luke Skywalker

When someone tries to make a case for a plan that hasn't been thought through, Luke Skywalker knows just what to say.

6. "Let's not have a scene." - Commander D'Acy

Restraint can be as important as speaking out. When a colleague tries to make a fuss in a situation that doesn't call for it, be the voice of reason with this quote.

7. "Impressive. Every word in that sentence was wrong." - Luke Skywalker

Making assumptions leads to trouble. If you hear a friend blurt out a sentence full of untruths and mistakes, go Luke on them.

8. "I believe he's tooling with you, sir." - Captain Peavey

Look, who hasn't been gullible on occasion? We all fall prey to gags and jokes. If you see a pal being fleeced, it's only polite to point it out.

9. "My disappointment in your performance cannot be overstated." - Supreme Leader Snoke

This is a severe statement, but Snoke's line has use. If an employee or student cheats or commits some sort of extreme wrongdoing, this admonition is applicable. Bonus: you can also use it if your significant other forgets to pick up your favorite food while grocery shopping.

10. "The greatest teacher, failure is." - Yoda

Mistakes are inevitable. They hurt. They're hard. But we learn from them. Lift someone up after a misstep with this quote from Yoda.

11. "Wipe that nervous expression off your face." - Leia Organa

Taking a risk? Don't let the emotions of those around you make your anxiety worse. This Leia line should come in handy.

12. "Work your magic, buddy." - Poe Dameron

None of us have a BB-8 following us around fixing all our problems, but we know people who are very good at what they do. For example, this quote from Poe is perfect for when you drop off your taxes to the accountant next year.

13. "I need someone to show me my place in all this." - Rey

First day at a new job or school? Look for guidance a la Rey.

14. "Bip. Bloppity. Bloop." - DJ

Accomplishing a difficult task is occasionally easier than we think it will be. When you rock said task, and we know you will, brush it off with a casual acknowledgment like DJ.

15. "And here comes the parade." - Poe Dameron

When you're supporting a pal running a marathon by standing on the sidelines and cheering, use this Poe quote when the runners come into sight.

16. "We have them tied on the end of a string." - General Hux

Oh, to know the satisfaction of a foolproof plan. If a co-worker tries to punch a hole through your perfectly complete proposal, this Hux moment is all too appropriate.



17. "I wish I could put my fist through this whole lousy, beautiful town." - Rose Tico

The feeling you have when you leave a job in an unhealthy work environment is one of sweet relief. This comment from Rose is all too appropriate as you head out the door.

18. "We've pulled crazier stunts than this." - Poe Dameron

Making a bold move? When you have to pack up your apartment in two days or hit a seemingly insane deadline, bolster your confidence with this reminder from Poe.

19. "I will never train another generation of Jedi." - Luke Skywalker

Being a mentor is rewarding, yes, but it's also a bit exhausting. When it's time for you to retire, whether it's to an island in the middle of nowhere or not, close your goodbye speech like Luke. Or, if you're trying to teach someone how to play a video game and they just don't get it, say this.

20. "You're just a child with a mask." - Supreme Leader Snoke

When you have to, handle difficult people like Snoke handles Kylo Ren.

21. "That was a cheap move." - Luke Skywalker

R2-D2 goes sentimental to get Luke to train Rey. When an old friend takes a similar tactic with you, react as Luke does -- with sass and affection.

