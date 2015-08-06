-
Biggs Darklighter
Biggs Darklighter grew up on Tatooine with Luke Skywalker, and shared his friend's dreams of escaping the dull desert world. After graduating from the Imperial Academy, he defected from the Empire's service to join the Rebellion. He and Luke were reunited at Yavin 4's Rebel base, and flew together against the Death Star. Luke returned from that mission as a hero, but Biggs did not survive.
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
