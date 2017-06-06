ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

25 Great Star Wars: A New Hope Quotes

June 6, 2017
Kristin Baver

These are the quotes you're looking for.

When it debuted in theaters, Star Wars was regarded as a visual masterpiece, a marriage of mythos and serial drama brimming with fast-talking, quick-witted characters -- and it's impossible to talk about the space saga without quoting some of our favorite celluloid heroes.

Here are some of the finest insults, snappiest comebacks, and greatest quotes that we're still repeating 40 years on, in order of appearance!

C-3PO and R2-D2 in Star Wars: A New Hope.

1. “Don't you call me a mindless philosopher, you overweight glob of grease!” -- C-3PO

When we first meet the snarkiest counterparts this side of the Outer Rim, they’re locked in an epic bickering match that even a hostile takeover by Imperial stormtroopers couldn’t derail.

C-3PO looks at R2-D2.

2. “We're doomed.” -- C-3PO

The perfect overreaction for all of life's inconveniences, including but not limited to being boarded by Imperials, salvaged by Jawas, and threatened with deactivation or a life of hard labor in the spice mines of Kessel. Thank the maker Threepio is programmed for hyperbole.

Luke talks to his uncle Owen with C-3PO standing next them and R2-D2 and Jawas in the background in front of a sandcrawler in A New Hope.

3. “But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!” -- Luke Skywalker

We’ve all been there, Luke. You think your day is going one way, and the next thing you know you’re on a smuggling freighter headed for a planet that was recently obliterated by the Empire.

A Princess Leia hologram in Star Wars: A New Hope.

4. “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope.” -- Leia Organa

The princess's heartbreaking plea in the Rebellion's most desperate hour is the linchpin for everything yet to come.

Luke tries using a lightsaber for the first time while Obi-Wan looks on in A New Hope.

5.An elegant weapon for a more civilized age.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

And no matter what anyone says, it's also a great match for a blaster if you're interested in deflecting enemy fire.

Darth Vader force chokes Admiral Motti in A New Hope.

6. “I find your lack of faith disturbing.” -- Darth Vader

You may have traveled from one end of the galaxy to the other without seeing any evidence of a cosmic power, but we guarantee that being Force choked is a real quick way to turn someone into a believer.

C-3PO, Obi-Wan, and Luke on Tatooine in A New Hope.

7. “Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Old Ben shows he's also the master of semantics with this brilliant warning. Far superior to “It's dangerous. Someone could lose an arm!”

Obi-Wan uses a Jedi mind trick in Star Wars: A New Hope.

8. “You don’t need to see his identification...These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

It's impossible to quote this line without the requisite wave of the hand, but I think I speak for most of us when I say we're still trying to master the Jedi mind trick that completes the effect.

Han and Chewie sit at a table in the Mos Eisley Cantina in A New Hope.

9. “It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.” -- Han Solo

Sure, she may be confused for garbage from time to time, but make no mistake about it: she's fast enough for you.

Han Solo receives curious looks in the Mos Eisley cantina in Star Wars: A New Hope.

10. “Sorry about the mess.” -- Han Solo

Whether you've spilled a glass of blue milk or left the smoking carcass of a Rodian bounty hunter lying face-first on your cantina table, a cool coin flip and a quick apology are in order.

Han inspects the underside of the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope.

11. “She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid.” -- Han Solo

Han doesn't get defensive about much, but don't insult his beloved Millennium Falcon.

Princess Leia speaks to Grand Moff Tarkin while Darth Vader stands behind her in A New Hope.

12. “Governor Tarkin, I should’ve expected to find you holding Vader’s leash. I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board.” -- Leia Organa

The princess of Alderaan cowers before no man, as evidenced by this double-edged burn essentially equating the Dark Lord of the Sith to a lapdog while simultaneously insulting the man who literally controls a death ray and is prepared to aim it at her homeworld. Charming, to the last.

Obi-Wan looks scared in Star Wars: A New Hope.

13. “I felt a great disturbance in the Force. As if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here we get our first glimpse of the greater power of the universe's binding energy, far more substantial than a few party tricks doled out to misdirect the weak minded.

C-3PO looks down at R2-D2 in A New Hope.

14. “I suggest a new strategy, Artoo: Let the Wookiee win.” -- C-3PO

This should probably be added to Dejarik instruction manual. In terms of strategy, it's flawless.

Han Solo smiles while sitting aboard the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope.

15. “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.” -- Han Solo

Speaking of Chewbacca — who didn't make the list only because our translator seems to have a slight malfunction — having that walking carpet of a co-pilot on your side doesn't hurt either.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stands behind Han Solo at the controls of the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope.

16. “That's no moon. It's a space station.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

And that was no asteroid collision back there.

Luke and Han hide aboard the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: A New Hope.

17. Who’s the more foolish? The fool or the fool who follows him?” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Kenobi spends the entire film dropping some knowledge, but this gem may be his finest teachable moment. Two parts philosopher with a dash of sass that renders even the scruffiest smuggler speechless.

Princess Leia rests in her holding cell on the Death Star.

18. “Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?” -- Leia Organa

This coming from someone who's under five-feet-tall herself.

Luke, in stormtrooper armor, stands next to Leia wielding a blaster rifle on the Death Star in A New Hope.

19. “Somebody has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, flyboy!” -- Leia Organa

Just in case you were unclear about who was in charge of this rescue mission, Leia sets the record straight while simultaneously blasting her way out of a tight spot and trying out the first of many nicknames for everyone's favorite nerf herder.

Leia, Han, and Luke inside the Death Star garbage compactor in Star Wars: A New Hope.

20. “I got a bad feeling about this.” -- Han Solo

The smell, the garbage monster, the walls closing in. No reward is worth this.

Darth Vader wields his lightsaber on board the Death Star.

21. “When I left you I was but the learner. Now I am the master.” -- Darth Vader

In the years since their parting on Mustafar, modesty is not something Obi-Wan's former apprentice has been practicing.

Obi-Wan with lightsaber raised in Star Wars: A New Hope.

22. "If you strike me down I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Sorry, Lord Vader, but Kenobi is playing the long game here. And he doesn't even need the high ground this time.

Luke Skywalker and Wedge Antilles.

23. “It’s not impossible. I used to bullseye womp rats in my T-16 back home, they’re not much bigger than 2 meters.” -- Luke Skywalker

Our farm boy proves he's all grown up and ready for his orange flight suit after delivering this humble brag on his sharpshooting prowess. Lucky for the rest of the rebels, their newest recruit is as good as he says...at least, once he turns off the targeting computer and trusts his instincts.

Biggs Darklighter flies an X-wing in A New Hope.

24. “Cover me, Porkins!” -- Biggs Darklighter

Red Six would soon be undone, but if there's one thing we can say about Jek Porkins, it's that he stayed on target and always had your back.

Luke Skywalker closes his eyes while flying an X-Wing starfighter.

25. “Use the Force, Luke.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Just don't get too cocky, kid.

How did we do? Tell us your favorite quotes from the original film in the comments below!

Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

