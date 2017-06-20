ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

9 Reasons Why the Mos Eisley Cantina is So Special

June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
Amy Ratcliffe

Celebrating 40 years of everyone's favorite Tatooine watering hole.

You undoubtedly know by now that 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. Besides your ability to perform basic math, the milestone has been emblazoned on merchandise in logo form and talked about on podcasts, panels at Celebration Orlando, and here at StarWars.com. The momentous occasion marks not only the anniversary of the release date but also the tremendous lasting power of the Star Wars universe. We wouldn't be where we are today without A New Hope.

Many scenes and quotes from A New Hope made an impression upon fans when they first viewed a film. Lightsabers, Darth Vader, the Force...it's fair to say minds of all ages were blown. One particularly memorable sequence happened inside the walls of a cantina in the wretched hive of scum and villainy known as Mos Eisley. Here are nine reasons why the cantina scene is so special.

Bar patrons fill the Mos Eisley cantina.

1. An alien array.

Before we followed Obi-Wan and Luke into the cantina, we'd interacted with a couple of aliens -- namely, Jawas and Tusken Raiders. When they walked through the door of the Mos Eisley cantina, the universe expanded with every pan of the camera. A dazzling variety of aliens filled the dark corners of the establishment -- more than enough to make your imagination run with wild and consider the possibilities and reach of the Star Wars galaxy.

The severed arm of Ponda Baba, in the Mos Eisley cantina.

2. Lightsaber consequences.

Uncle Owen called Obi-Wan Kenobi a crazy, old wizard. His assessment may not be accurate, but the Jedi was definitely ragged around the edges. It's the effect of years alone on Tatooine. If you weren't sure what to make of Obi-Wan, watching him cut off Ponda Baba's arm in a minor bar brawl probably gave you a few thoughts about the character. It demonstrated Obi-Wan's protective nature towards Luke (which, hey, is why he was on Tatooine after all). 

Aliens sit in the shadows of the Mos Eisley cantina.

3. Hello, craftsmanship.

When you get past the wow factor of the appearance of the cantina patrons, you start to consider what it took to make them. As it was the first Star Wars film, the creature shop was still figuring things out; it was a lot of throwing designs to the wall (figuratively speaking of course, no one would want to ruin all those masks!) and seeing what landed. The likes of Rick Baker, Phil Tippett, and Stuart Freeborn contributed sculpts, masks, and creativity to the aliens.

The Mos Eisley cantina band performs.

4. Music to our ears.

No one can deny the contagious ear-worm quality of the music from Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes. They were the cantina band known for playing the tune called "Cantina Band." Beyond the infectious nature of the music, it enriched the world by adding in-universe music. It established this was a universe with culture, where bars -- even the ones in the middle of no and where -- would hire musical talent to attract and entertain guests.

C-3PO and R2-D2 wait outside the Mos Eisley cantina.

5. Getting in early.

A New Hope (as it would later be called) went through several drafts. Like with any script, some elements were ditched while others were changed drastically. The cantina, however, was around from the beginning in the first 14-page treatment. The Making of Star Wars by J.W. Rinzler confirmed the cantina and space battle scenes were part of the initial plan, and how the original treatment called for a shabby cantina described as a "murky little den…filled with a startling array of weird and exotic aliens laughing and drinking at the bar."

Various aliens on the cover of Tales from the Mos Eisley Cantina, an anthology book.

6. Backstory inspiration.

Fans were so intrigued by the glimpses of aliens revealed in the cantina, they wanted to know backstories and every detail. The Legends title Tales from the Mos Eisley Cantina by a variety of authors detailed the exploits and lives of the questionable denizens in a series of short stories. That anyone was interested enough in the characters despite their brief screen time says a lot.

Star Wars Cantina Aliens

7. Playtime!

Long before they were Ponda Baba and Momaw Nadon, the cantina guests were known as Walrus Man and Hammerhead. They were depicted with those names on packaging of Kenner toys released in 1979. The alien action figures were accompanied by Snaggletooth and Greedo. Because of these action figures, the toys became part of playtime and the cantina scene became even more special.

Luke and Obi-Wan meet Chewbacca in the Mos Eisley cantina.

8. The immersive factor.

If you've been to the desert, the Tatooine landscape isn't foreign to you. Sand is not exclusive to Star Wars. But the cantina? It's a wholly different environment. Sure, it's a little like the dive bars many of us have been to, but its unique look -- courtesy of Star Wars great Roger Christian and other creators -- made it one of the most immersive environments in the film.

A black and white behind-the-scenes photo of The Mos Eisley Cantina from the filming of A New Hope.

9. Unknown quantities.

One of the best parts about the cantina is that new information and facts about the location are still being discovered. Fans filled the room at Celebration Orlando for a presentation with a behind-the-scenes look at the cantina from Tom Spina and Pablo Hidalgo. They've done more than one panel on the topic and always have fresh details to share. This time around they pointed out a crocodile head decorating the wall. It makes you want to revisit the scene and examine every frame.

What do you like best about the cantina scene? Tell us in the comments!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) cantina Star Wars: A New Hope Mos Eisley

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    The Origins of Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    13 of the Scariest Star Wars Scenes

    October 31, 2023

    October 31, 2023

    Oct 31

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Scary Star Wars Planets

    October 24, 2023

    October 24, 2023

    Oct 24

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Our Favorite Scary Star Wars Stories to Thrill You This Halloween Season

    October 13, 2023

    October 13, 2023

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Nightmarish Nightsister Moments

    October 12, 2023

    October 12, 2023

    Oct 12

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    10 of Ahsoka Tano’s Greatest Moments

    August 16, 2023

    August 16, 2023

    Aug 16

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 Essential Ahsoka Tano Episodes

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Jedi at 40 | 40 Great Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Quotes

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved