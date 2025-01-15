Back home on At Attin, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) have been reunited with their families, but face a dangerous threat in Jod (Jude Law), who continues to pose as a Republic Emissary. With Fern and her mother, Fara (Kerry Condon), trapped in the Supervisor’s Tower with Jod, it’s up to KB, Neel, Wim, and his dad, Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe), to stop a pirate invasion from taking over their home.







