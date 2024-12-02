Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Is Here!

Adventure awaits in the two-episode series premiere available now on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has arrived, which means we can go anywhere we want in the whole wide galaxy!

Join Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) for an imaginative adventure that will take them far from the comforts of home, meeting colorful characters like Jod (Jude Law) and SM-33 (Nick Frost) along the way.

Plus, today you can read the first official StarWars.com Databank entries for the series, introducing Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel, their homeworld of At Attin, and more!

Watch the two-episode premiere of Skeleton Crew now streaming on Disney+. And join the fun each week as the adventure continues each Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.