Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Is Here!

December 3, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Adventure awaits in the two-episode series premiere available now on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew key art poster

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has arrived, which means we can go anywhere we want in the whole wide galaxy!

Join Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) for an imaginative adventure that will take them far from the comforts of home, meeting colorful characters like Jod (Jude Law) and SM-33 (Nick Frost) along the way.

Plus, today you can read the first official StarWars.com Databank entries for the series, introducing Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel, their homeworld of At Attin, and more!

Watch the two-episode premiere of Skeleton Crew now streaming on Disney+. And join the fun each week as the adventure continues each Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.

For more on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, discover StarWars.com's full coverage, including:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Will Debut Early

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Nick Frost Brings Levity to the Adventure with SM-33

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmmaker Roundtable

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Would Like to Introduce You to Jod

Composer Mick Giacchino Joins Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Reveal

With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts and Chris Ford are Ready for Their Own Pirate Adventure

Official Trailer | Skeleton Crew

