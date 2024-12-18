SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

Skeleton Crew Explained | Highlights from 104 “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

December 18, 2024
December 18, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Neel takes center stage this week as our travelers reach their destination and find a world that bears strange similarities to their own.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the latest episode now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the fourth episode of Skeleton Crew, “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin.”

We’ve loved Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) from the first moment we laid eyes on that carefully combed blue hair and his adorable snout. But this week our adoration was cemented by his kindness and bravery in the face of life-threatening dangers.

    • Episode 4: “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

    Using the coordinates from Kh’ymm’s observatory, our crew travels to a planet that looks much like At Attin, but reveals itself to be a far different kind of place. Neel, KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) quickly realize that though many things about this planet look familiar, the world of At Achrann is in a constant state of war. The air is filled with ashy smoke, so thick Jod can taste it when he steps outside. Buildings are bombed-out shells with trees growing through them, evidence of a conflict that’s been raging for a very long time. The kids leave Jod (Jude Law) with the ship and go in search of directions. They soon meet Hayna, a capable young warrior from the Troik clan and the daughter of its leader, General Strix.

    Captain Fern, Wim, KB, and Neel realize how vastly different the lives of Hayna and her people are from their peaceful childhoods on At Attin. Neel in particular seems to take this to heart, taking in these eye-opening experiences with honesty and empathy. His innocence and kindness seem to strike a chord with Hayna, who has only known a life of war. Later, he even offers her a home back on At Attin, a gesture so sweet it earns him a kiss on his trunk. Roona’s going to have some competition if (no, let’s be hopeful — when!) he gets back home…

    General Strix tries to send the kids onto the battlefield, but Jod shows up in the nick of time to avert the conflict. Hope is restored as Hayna leads them to the hidden sanctum, and the coordinates to get them home.

    Only…they find SM-33 already inside, behaving even more strangely than usual, and the coordinates to At Attin have already been destroyed. On a hunch, Fern executes a memory override on Thirty-Three, hoping he will reveal anything he knows about At Attin — and accidentally activates a memory of his previous captain’s orders, sending him into a murderous frenzy. Together, Neel and Jod take down the offending droid, although Neel does immediately faint once the deed is done. Even heroes break down from time to time.

