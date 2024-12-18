Skeleton Crew Explained | Highlights from 104 “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

Episode 4: “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

Using the coordinates from Kh’ymm’s observatory, our crew travels to a planet that looks much like At Attin, but reveals itself to be a far different kind of place. Neel, KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) quickly realize that though many things about this planet look familiar, the world of At Achrann is in a constant state of war. The air is filled with ashy smoke, so thick Jod can taste it when he steps outside. Buildings are bombed-out shells with trees growing through them, evidence of a conflict that’s been raging for a very long time. The kids leave Jod (Jude Law) with the ship and go in search of directions. They soon meet Hayna, a capable young warrior from the Troik clan and the daughter of its leader, General Strix.

Captain Fern, Wim, KB, and Neel realize how vastly different the lives of Hayna and her people are from their peaceful childhoods on At Attin. Neel in particular seems to take this to heart, taking in these eye-opening experiences with honesty and empathy. His innocence and kindness seem to strike a chord with Hayna, who has only known a life of war. Later, he even offers her a home back on At Attin, a gesture so sweet it earns him a kiss on his trunk. Roona’s going to have some competition if (no, let’s be hopeful — when!) he gets back home…

General Strix tries to send the kids onto the battlefield, but Jod shows up in the nick of time to avert the conflict. Hope is restored as Hayna leads them to the hidden sanctum, and the coordinates to get them home.

Only…they find SM-33 already inside, behaving even more strangely than usual, and the coordinates to At Attin have already been destroyed. On a hunch, Fern executes a memory override on Thirty-Three, hoping he will reveal anything he knows about At Attin — and accidentally activates a memory of his previous captain’s orders, sending him into a murderous frenzy. Together, Neel and Jod take down the offending droid, although Neel does immediately faint once the deed is done. Even heroes break down from time to time.