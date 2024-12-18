Skeleton Crew Explained | Highlights from 104 “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

Neel takes center stage this week as our travelers reach their destination and find a world that bears strange similarities to their own.
We’ve loved Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) from the first moment we laid eyes on that carefully combed blue hair and his adorable snout. But this week our adoration was cemented by his kindness and bravery in the face of life-threatening dangers.