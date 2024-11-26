Join the Adventure of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in Select Theaters

Get your free tickets now to see the newest Star Wars live-action series on the big screen.

The pirates of the New Republic are coming to a big screen near you!

On December 2, you can be among the first to see Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with a special two-episode screening at select theaters. Join fans at 25 locations across the United States for a chance to see the new Star Wars live-action series through a special offer at Fandango.com.

For a chance to snag your free tickets, visit the official fan event site for more details now!

Then get ready for complimentary concessions, a mini one-sheet, and a new Star Wars story as you join Jod (Jude Law), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and SM-33 (Nick Frost) for an adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Skeleton Crew, created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford, arrives with a two-episode series premiere on Disney+ December 2 at 6 p.m. PT with new weekly episodes every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. PT on December 10.