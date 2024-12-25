Skeleton Crew Explained | Highlights from 105 “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates”

Episode 5: “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates”

Our crew has just learned that the bucket of bolts that carried them away from At Attin is none other than the storied Onyx Cinder, the vessel once owned by dread pirate Captain Tak Rennod. Jod is thrilled to discover they’re on the legendary pirate captain’s old ship, but the journey has started to take its toll on the rest of the group — especially Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers). He just wants to get home! SM-33 reveals he doesn’t remember At Attin’s location, but Captain Rennod kept a record of the coordinates at his secret lair beneath Skull Ridge Mountain and Fern orders him to take them there.

The ship is piloted to Lanupa, but the pirate fortress now looks a lot more like a high-priced spa, much to Thirty-Three’s dismay. Children are not allowed, and — if that wasn’t bad enough — a disgruntled bounty hunter recognizes Jod by yet another alias (“Dash Zentin”), a Banking Clan summit has the spa under increased security, and SM-33 is fitted with a restraining bolt upon arrival. The group is going to have to work fast if they want to find Rennod’s lair before trouble catches up with them.

Captain Fern and her crew at last enter Captain Rennod’s lair, hidden under the spa where a booby-trapped chamber of treasure awaits those who dare to enter (and are smart enough to get past the big ol’ pool of acid.) They find Captain Rennod’s personal logs and the coordinates that will finally get them back home, but Rennod’s records reveal something else: At Attin is the location of the last Old Republic Mint. Jod suddenly turns on the kids and challenges Fern for the title of Captain, threatening her until she is forced to yield. Just when we were starting to really like Professor Gorelox, or whatever his name is.

Captain Jod orders SM-33 to take the kids prisoner, but the foursome make a swift escape through a trap door — after Wim narrowly avoids losing a limb to a newly uncovered lightsaber. As Jod pulls the weapon of the Jedi into his palm, he proves he’s more dangerous than ever before.