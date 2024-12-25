Skeleton Crew Explained | Highlights from 105 “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates”

Will the real Professor Gorelox please stand up?
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the fifth episode of Skeleton Crew, “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates.”
Our opinion on Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is about as easy to pin down as the man himself (and it’s not just because he has more aliases than Ezra Bridger). One minute it seems like the gruff exterior is just a façade, the next he’s literally holding a dagger to a kid’s throat. But we suppose it’s a helpful lesson for Captain Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her crew: it’s probably best to sleep with one eye open while Na Nawood is around.