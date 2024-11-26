Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Will Debut Early

Watch the two-episode premiere streaming December 2 only on Disney+!

To quote Jod Na Nawood: “Let’s gooooo!”

Adventure waits for no one and that includes us. On December 2, at 6 p.m. PT, experience the two-episode premiere Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as an early gift for fans (like you!) who literally can’t wait to meet this new squad.

Created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford, the brand-new Star Wars story introduces a crew of murderous pirates in the era of the New Republic and six new characters — Jod (Jude Law), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and SM-33 (Nick Frost) — on a rollicking journey among the stars.

Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney+ December 2, with new weekly episodes every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. PT on December 10.