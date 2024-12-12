Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The actor behind Jod Na Nawood was celebrated during the ceremony in Los Angeles Thursday.

Photography by Marco Grob

What do a renowned professor of wizardry, a haughty alien commander, the sidekick to the world’s most famous detective, a king of England, and a clever pirate captain in a galaxy far, far away all have in common?

They’re all portrayed with passion and natural charm by celebrated actor Jude Law.

Law, who stars in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as the wily Jod Na Nawood, was honored Thursday morning at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awarded in the category of Motion Pictures, Law’s star is the 2,798th to adorn the Los Angeles landmark. Law joins fellow Star Wars stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Ewan McGregor, and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau as honorees on the world-famous Walk of Fame. Law’s friends and family were on hand at the unveiling in Hollywood.

“Jude Law’s incredible talent and dedication to his craft have captivated audiences around the world,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Like many Star Wars fans, Law has fond childhood memories of pretending to be a hero in the galaxy far, far away — but not as a lightsaber-swinging Jedi. “I always wanted to be Han,” he recently told StarWars.com. “Well, it depended on the game. I probably wanted to be [Darth] Vader sometimes as well.”

His starring role in Skeleton Crew as an enigmatic scoundrel gives him the opportunity to be a little bit of both. Director David Lowery, who directed Law in the latest two episodes of the Disney+ series, was on hand at the ceremony to talk about his friend and colleague. Lowery, who also worked with Law when he played Captain Hook in 2023’s Peter Pan & Wendy, has been a fan of the actor since his early films like Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and Gattaca.

“I thought to myself, someday, somehow, I’m going to work with this actor, in not one but two projects in which he plays a pirate who gets up to shenanigans with a bunch of runaway children,” Lowery joked, “whether it’s in Neverland or a galaxy far, far away.”

Law also took the podium, speaking with affection about his collaborators during his acting and filmmaking career. “You can’t act alone,” he said. “The need to collaborate is very much at the heart of the medium’s biggest reward. [The people] I’ve collaborated with over thirty years, the people who I’ve learned from, and been encouraged by, guided by, and inspired by, they’re the reason I have this star.”

The award-winning actor also thanked his parents, who had supported his love of film since childhood by showing him a range of cinema, from silent films, to Hollywood’s golden era, to the biggest blockbusters of the 1970s and 1980s. “To have a place here amongst the talent that I grew up watching in all those films is both sublime and ridiculous,” he said with a smile. “I really appreciate it.”

Watch Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with new episodes every Tuesday on Disney+.