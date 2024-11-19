STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmmaker Roundtable

November 19, 2024
November 19, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The creators and episodic directors behind the new Disney+ series sit down to talk about friendship and filmmaking.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a story by friends, for friends, and about friends, according to the creators and directors behind the new series.

And while the inspirations for the New Republic era adventure, following four young friends as they get lost in the galaxy, are hardwired into the DNA of co-creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford, the magic of finding the unique new story came from collaborating with the cast and crew, including the series’ six episodic directors.

Join Spider-Man: Homecoming director Watts and writer Ford, alongside David Lowery, Jake Schreier, and Bryce Dallas Howard, as they discuss the start of their longtime friendship, their fellow directors — the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and Lee Isaac Chung — and the story to come in the two-episode premiere December 3 on Disney+.

  • (L-R) Episodic director Bryce Dallas Howard and star Jude Law, who plays Jod Na Nawood, on the set of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

    of

  • (L-R) Jude Law (Jod) and episodic director David Lowery on the set of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

    of

  • (L-R) Brutus and episodic director Jake Schreier on the set of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

    of

  • (L-R) Stars Kyrianna Kratter (KB), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) and creator and episodic director Jon Watts on the set of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

    of

  • (L-R) Episodic director Lee Isaac Chung and stars Kyriana Kratter (KB), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) on the set of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

    of

  • (L-R) Episodic directors the Daniels, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, on the set of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Skeleton Crew

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Would Like to Introduce You to Jod

    November 18, 2024

    November 18, 2024

    Nov 18

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Composer Mick Giacchino Joins Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Reveal

    November 11, 2024

    November 11, 2024

    Nov 11

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    D23 Brasil 2024: Andor Premiere Date Revealed and Other Star Wars News

    November 9, 2024

    November 9, 2024

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts and Chris Ford are Ready for Their Own Pirate Adventure

    November 1, 2024

    November 1, 2024

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Brand-New Skeleton Crew Trailer and Key Art Revealed

    November 1, 2024

    November 1, 2024

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bring The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1 Home on 4K Ultra HD - Updated

    October 24, 2024

    October 24, 2024

    Oct 24

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Star Wars Rebels

    October 15, 2024

    October 15, 2024

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Rebels Remembered

    October 3, 2024

    October 3, 2024

    Oct 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved