Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmmaker Roundtable

The creators and episodic directors behind the new Disney+ series sit down to talk about friendship and filmmaking.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a story by friends, for friends, and about friends, according to the creators and directors behind the new series.

And while the inspirations for the New Republic era adventure, following four young friends as they get lost in the galaxy, are hardwired into the DNA of co-creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford, the magic of finding the unique new story came from collaborating with the cast and crew, including the series’ six episodic directors.

Join Spider-Man: Homecoming director Watts and writer Ford, alongside David Lowery, Jake Schreier, and Bryce Dallas Howard, as they discuss the start of their longtime friendship, their fellow directors — the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and Lee Isaac Chung — and the story to come in the two-episode premiere December 3 on Disney+.