Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 103 “Very Interesting, As an Astrogation Problem”

In the latest installment, Jod and the children make their escape and find an old friend on a distant moon.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the latest episode now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the third episode of Skeleton Crew.

Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is proving himself to be quite useful, if rather un-Jedi-like in his methods. That’s probably because, at least according to one former colleague, he’s actually the pirate Captain Silvo. Or is he Crimson Jack?

Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) will have to untangle who they can really trust before it’s too late. But an Observatory Moon provides some clues to get them back home and help them find an ally in the wider galaxy.