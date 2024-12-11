SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 103 “Very Interesting, As an Astrogation Problem”

December 11, 2024
StarWars.com Team

In the latest installment, Jod and the children make their escape and find an old friend on a distant moon.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the latest episode now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the third episode of Skeleton Crew.

Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is proving himself to be quite useful, if rather un-Jedi-like in his methods. That’s probably because, at least according to one former colleague, he’s actually the pirate Captain Silvo. Or is he Crimson Jack?

Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) will have to untangle who they can really trust before it’s too late. But an Observatory Moon provides some clues to get them back home and help them find an ally in the wider galaxy.

    • Episode 3: “Very Interesting, As an Astrogation Problem”

    Trinkets cover every surface of Kh’ymm’s abode on the Observatory Moon, but there’s no map to At Attin among them.

    After narrowly escaping from the pirate brig and convincing Jod to go back for SM-33 (Nick Frost), Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel have to decide if Jod is as noble as Wim hopes.

    A theremin composition ushers us onto the strange new world where Jod is seeking out an old friend who can help. Or call in the New Republic. Maybe both. Kh’ymm clearly doesn’t trust Crimson Jack AKA Jod from the start. Whatever their past dealings, she knows better than to become an accessory to what she assumes to be a kidnapping. 

    Ironically, meeting the children of At Attin is like something out of a fairytale for the people of the larger galaxy. This reality completely flips Wim’s assertion — that they come from a place that’s “totally boring” — on its head. “At Attin is only remembered in children’s stories and pirate shanties,” Kh’ymm tells them. And here they thought it was just their safe and quiet home planet.

    As the rangers of the New Republic arrive to answer Kh’ymm’s call, the children must make a split-second decision. They run back to their ship, following Jod and the coordinates home, but before they depart KB shows her brass and makes sure Jod knows where she stands. “We’re not partners,” she tells him. “You work for us.”

    With Neel and KB at the helm and Fern and Wim in the gunner turrets, the foursome works with Jod to make the jump to lightspeed toward Kh’ymm’s coordinates.

