Back home on At Attin, Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe), Fara (Kerry Condon), and the rest of the worried parents meet with a security droid about their missing children. Meanwhile, at Starport Borgo, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) are free from the brig thanks to their new friend, Jod (Jude Law). In a daring escape, Jod reclaims SM-33 (Nick Frost), and the crew narrowly makes the jump to hyperspace, leaving several angry pirates in their wake. On an observatory moon, Jod’s old friend, Kh’ymm, helps the children uncover the secrets of their home world, and track down clues to get them back safely. But her work is interrupted by the arrival of the New Republic, and Jod and the young travelers must work together to hold off the X-wings and make the jump to Kh’ymm’s coordinates, their only hope of getting home.