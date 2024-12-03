Aboard the recently-uncovered starship Onyx Cinder, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) are lost. Really lost! SM-33 (Nick Frost), a loyal droid in search of his crew, swears allegiance to his new captain, Fern. But he’s unable to follow her orders to fly them back home to At Attin because he doesn’t know how to get there. Instead, SM-33 docks at Starport Borgo, a seedy pirate port, and sends the four kids out in search of directions. Separated in the bustling bazaar, Wim’s lunch money attracts the attention of several treasure-seeking travelers, sparking an all-out brawl and landing the foursome in the brig on the orders of Captain Brutus. However, in lockup they find an unlikely ally: fellow prisoner Jod (Jude Law), who offers his assistance.