Pirates run rampant in the wider galaxy, but the denizens of At Attin lead a quiet life on their tranquil world. Young Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and his best friend Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) attend school, but Wim daydreams of adventure and helping people just like the Jedi of his favorite stories. Meanwhile, other students like Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) spend their free time working on a hoverbike with aspirations of racing. When Wim oversleeps on the day of the big career assessment test, he takes a shortcut and stumbles upon what he believes to be a buried Jedi temple! Far more interesting than his studies, Wim and Neel return to the site to dig, but find Fern and KB are also invested in uncovering the mystery. Soon, the four kids are launched on an adventure beyond their wildest dreams.