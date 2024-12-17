SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

Make Your Own Skeleton Crew-Inspired Lightbox

December 17, 2024
December 17, 2024
Kelly Knox

Go on a galactic adventure without leaving your home planet.

Wim is a dreamer. His imagination lights up in the bright glow of his storypad, in which a bold adventure unfolds before his eyes. You can gaze at the same epic scene — a Jedi! Taking on a rancor! With a lightsaber! — by making this lightbox inspired by Wim’s favorite bedtime stories. 

Wim holding his storypad.

We’ve got the templates and the how-to exclusively on StarWars.com.

What You’ll Need:

  • Lightbox scene templates
  • Cutting tools or cutting machine
  • Teal cardstock paper in five different shades
  • Black shadow box (8.5” by 11”) with black background
  • Glue dots
  • Foam mounting tape
  • Pin vise
  • Green LED string lights (battery-powered)
  • Masking tape

Let’s glow!

1. Cut out each of the five lightbox templates on its own shade of teal paper.

Tip: The front layer should be the lightest shade and the back layer the darkest.

2. Remove the backing from the shadow box. Place a glue dot on the glass in each corner.

2. Remove the backing from the shadow box. Place a glue dot on the glass in each corner.

3. Flip over the front layer (hills) and gently press it into the box against the glass.

3. Flip over the front layer (hills) and gently press it into the box against the glass.

4. Stick two pieces of foam mounting tape to each other then attach them to a corner of the paper.

5. Stick stacked pieces of foam mounting tape in each corner and at the center point of each edge. 

6. Flip over the next layer (Jedi Knight) and press it on top of the tape.

7. Continue sticking layers and stacked mounting tape in the same spots for the rancor, single tree, and double tree layers.

7. Continue sticking layers and stacked mounting tape in the same spots for the rancor, single tree, and double tree layers.

8. Use a pin vise to make a small hole in one bottom corner of the frame backing.

8. Use a pin vise to make a small hole in one bottom corner of the frame backing.

9. Pull a string of green LED lights through the hole. The battery pack and switch should remain on the outside of the shadow box.

9. Pull a string of green LED lights through the hole. The battery pack and switch should remain on the outside of the shadow box.

10. Wrap up the string lights into a long strand. Attach them to the bottom of the background with mounting tape.

10. Wrap up the string lights into a long strand. Attach them to the bottom of the background with mounting tape.

11. Place the backing on the box. Use masking tape to keep the battery pack and cord in place.

11. Place the backing on the box. Use masking tape to keep the battery pack and cord in place.

A Skeleton Crew-inspired lightbox.

Your storypad is ready to light up the night! Where will your imagination take you in the galaxy far, far away?

Watch new episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Tuesdays on Disney+.

For more on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, discover StarWars.com's full coverage, including:

Welcome to the Worlds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: An Interview with Doug Chiang and Oliver Scholl

Adventure Over Destiny: How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Makes You Feel Like a Kid Again

Class is In Session with the Cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Nick Frost Brings Levity to the Adventure with SM-33

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmmaker Roundtable

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Would Like to Introduce You to Jod

Composer Mick Giacchino Joins Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Reveal

With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts and Chris Ford are Ready for Their Own Pirate Adventure

Official Trailer | Skeleton Crew

Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation CardsBe More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars: Dad Jokes, and a co-author of Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended. 

