Make Your Own Skeleton Crew-Inspired Lightbox

Go on a galactic adventure without leaving your home planet.

Wim is a dreamer. His imagination lights up in the bright glow of his storypad, in which a bold adventure unfolds before his eyes. You can gaze at the same epic scene — a Jedi! Taking on a rancor! With a lightsaber! — by making this lightbox inspired by Wim’s favorite bedtime stories.

We’ve got the templates and the how-to exclusively on StarWars.com.

What You’ll Need:

Lightbox scene templates

Cutting tools or cutting machine

Teal cardstock paper in five different shades

Black shadow box (8.5” by 11”) with black background

Glue dots

Foam mounting tape

Pin vise

Green LED string lights (battery-powered)

Masking tape

Let’s glow!

1. Cut out each of the five lightbox templates on its own shade of teal paper.

Tip: The front layer should be the lightest shade and the back layer the darkest.

2. Remove the backing from the shadow box. Place a glue dot on the glass in each corner.

3. Flip over the front layer (hills) and gently press it into the box against the glass.

4. Stick two pieces of foam mounting tape to each other then attach them to a corner of the paper.

5. Stick stacked pieces of foam mounting tape in each corner and at the center point of each edge.

6. Flip over the next layer (Jedi Knight) and press it on top of the tape.

7. Continue sticking layers and stacked mounting tape in the same spots for the rancor, single tree, and double tree layers.

8. Use a pin vise to make a small hole in one bottom corner of the frame backing.

9. Pull a string of green LED lights through the hole. The battery pack and switch should remain on the outside of the shadow box.

10. Wrap up the string lights into a long strand. Attach them to the bottom of the background with mounting tape.

11. Place the backing on the box. Use masking tape to keep the battery pack and cord in place.

Your storypad is ready to light up the night! Where will your imagination take you in the galaxy far, far away?

Watch new episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Tuesdays on Disney+.