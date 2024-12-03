Skeleton Crew Explained | Episodes 101 “This Could Be a Real Adventure” and 102 “Way, Way Out Past the Barrier”

In the two-episode premiere, we make ourselves at home on At Attin before an adventure among the stars.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With the two-episode premiere now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the two-episode premiere of Skeleton Crew.

“Don’t you ever want to do anything exciting?”

When Wim asks his best friend Neel this innocent question, he’s just an average kid dealing with homework and tests in between daydreaming about his favorite myths and fables, legends of the Jedi, and other heroes exploring the great, big galaxy beyond the Barrier surrounding his homeworld of At Attin.

But soon, the discovery of a hidden starship thrusts Wim and a handful of his schoolmates into a real-life adventure and they’ll need to keep their wits about them to survive.