“You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates” Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The truth of the Onyx Cinder’s history is revealed. The vessel is the storied ship of Pirate Captain Tak Rennod, who hid the coordinates to At Attin in his lair on Lanupa. Jod (Jude Law), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) break into Rennod’s secret lair, hidden beneath a luxurious hotel spa, but a new discovery will change everything for our crew.


