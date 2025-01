After narrowly escaping Rennod’s lair, an argument leads Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) to part ways with Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) as they try to find their own way back to their ship. Meanwhile, Jod (Jude Law) is captured and put on trial by his former pirate crew.