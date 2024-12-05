SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

Quiz: What Star Wars Crew Should You Join?

December 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Are you more suited to rebelling with the likes of Han, Luke, and Leia, fighting the Empire with Clone Force 99, or setting off on adventure with another crew (like maybe…the Skeleton Crew)?

A number of great crews make their way through the Star Wars galaxy.The original trilogy heroes Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa took on the Empire as a team. And in the years since, each and every crew that has come together throughout Star Wars storytelling has been made up of a colorful cast of characters, from the droids that help keep things up and running to the pilots who fly through increasingly questionable circumstances (and an asteroid field or two). But there’s always room for a new squad, like Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, or a new recruit. Which begs the question: what Star Wars crew should you join?

Take this official StarWars.com quiz to find out…

