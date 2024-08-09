Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST SKELETON CREW THE ACOLYTE THE HIGH REPUBLIC QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! IN STAR WARS FILMS SERIES All Series Skeleton Crew The Acolyte Ahsoka Andor The Mandalorian GAMES + INTERACTIVE View All Star Wars Outlaws Games + Apps VR + Immersive DATABANK ALL DATABANK ERAS DISNEY+ STREAM NOW EXPLORE THE DISNEY BUNDLE More More Cancel My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site. Official Trailer | Skeleton Crew Get ready for a brand new Star Wars adventure. Browse More Videos All All All 2:06 video Official Trailer | LEGO: Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy Legends aren’t made. They’re built. 2:16 video On Set Stories of The Acolyte | The Acolyte The cast of The Acolyte remember back to their time on set and what they might have taken home. Watch the full season of The Acolyte, streaming exclusively on Disney+. 2:24 video The Stunts of The Acolyte | The Acolyte The cast of The Acolyte talk about the hard-work, dedication, and inspirations that created the stunts. 0:24 video Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, Here We Come! | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch A new group of your favs are heading to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025. 1:47 video The Costumes of The Acolyte | The Acolyte The cast of The Acolyte talk about their detailed costumes. 0:46 video Outlaws, High Republic, and More! | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch This week, we take a look at some of the newly announced Star Wars books at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. 0:35 video The Krayt Dragon Hunt Trailer | Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes A distant rumbling in the deserts of Tatooine has reached the holotables in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes! A new raid featuring the monstrous Krayt Dragon from The Mandalorian has arrived. Does your guild have what it takes to bring down this beast? Play now to find out! 0:30 video App Store Trailer | Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Collect your favorite heroes from every era and conquer opponents in epic, RPG-style combat, in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes on mobile and PC! 3:42 video The Characters of The Acolyte | The Acolyte The cast of The Acolyte talk about their characters. 0:57 video The Stranger and The Acolyte | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch This week, we grab the tissues for the finale episode of The Acolyte, streaming exclusively on Disney+. 0:59 video Lies and Heartbreak | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch This week, we find out more about the events on Brendok and how everything is different from a certain point of view in the latest episode of The Acolyte, streaming only on Disney+. 0:46 video Many Unknowns | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch This week, Osha finds herself on an unknown planet with the Stranger, Mae goes undercover, and Vernestra Rwoh investigates the deadly results on Khofar in the latest episode of The Acolyte, streaming only on Disney+. Show More Loading... More From Star Wars: Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube SWKids Terms of Use Additional Content Information Privacy Policy Children's Online Privacy Policy Your US State Privacy Rights Star Wars at shopDisney Star Wars Helpdesk Interest-Based Ads Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved