The Onyx Cinder arrives on a world that looks like At Attin, but has been battered by conflict between warring clans. This is At Achrann, where warfare is constant and children are trained to be soldiers. Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) are challenged by a warlord named General Strix to prove their strength in exchange for access to star maps that may help them find their way home. With the help of Strix’s daughter Hayna, our heroes make their way to a hidden tower, where SM-33 (Nick Frost) begins experiencing memories from an unknown chapter of his past.