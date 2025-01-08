Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) are eager to finally get home, only to find Jod (Jude Law) and the pirates closing in on At Attin. The kids make a daring bid to escape the pirates in the Onyx Cinder, but their homecoming is complicated by Jod, who won’t let go of the promise of At Attin’s eternal treasure so easily…