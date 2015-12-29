-
Glerb
Glerb, a Quarren pirate known by the call sign Ravager One, dreams of retiring from a life of plunder. When he has amassed enough treasure, he plans to leave Captain Brutus’ crew and settle down on his own glow-weed plantation.
