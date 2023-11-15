ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

November 15, 2023
November 15, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Whether you already love Star Wars: The High Republic or want to give it a try, here’s everything you need to know about this exciting period of Star Wars storytelling.

In 1977, audiences heard that “for over a thousand generations, the Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice.” What was Obi-Wan Kenobi actually referring to? Now we know.

Centuries before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the rise of Palpatine’s Galactic Empire, there was a true golden age of the Jedi Order. With glimmering golden robes and a hopeful Order at the precipice of change, this period of previously unexplored time in the galaxy far, far away has now been deemed as Star Wars: The High Republic. The program was constructed to have a story and a format for everyone, with tales told in adult, YA, and middle grade novels, comics, manga, and more. Each format can be read on its own or readers can check out more than one format to get more of the story.

The stories of The High Republic (sometimes abbreviated as “THR”) range around 150 to 300 years before the birth of Anakin Skywalker, and span all types of mediums and genres, from adventure to horror to romance. It has become a wide canvas for authors and creators to explore across books, comics, video games, series, and more. 

With The High Republic’s third phase beginning in November, there is no better time to catch up and immerse yourself in this wonderful and sprawling story; but if you haven’t read anything, you can still pick-up these new books and jump right in. For those curious, here’s everything you need to know about The High Republic.

The High republic Phase I poster

The Setting

This time period of The High Republic is one of prosperity and growth for the Republic — a galactic renaissance. As such, its leaders want to expand that peace to worlds farther away from its capital of Coruscant. As part of this endeavor, they also aim to create a symbol of hope and connection to these far worlds: the Starlight Beacon, a gleaming space station.

Star Wars fans have often heard of Outer Rim worlds in the galaxy far, far away, familiar locations like Tatooine. At one time, though, these worlds were not part of the larger Galactic Republic. They were part of a near-endless frontier, somewhat akin to our historical Wild West, with the Jedi attempting to bring their light to the dark corners of the galaxy.

The technology during this time is also different than fans might remember: Hyperspace lanes are still being charted, bacta is a new medical advancement, and Jedi fly into battle in their sleek Vector starfighters.

The Story

Our story begins with the Great Disaster, in which the Jedi arrive to save the day. From there, we see the cause of that tragedy and how it impacts the Jedi, the Republic, and this particular corner of the galaxy.

While attempting to bring peace to the Outer Rim, the Jedi, typically guardians of peace and justice, discover evil that they are not prepared for: the marauding Nihil, the plant-creatures called Drengir, and the Nameless — thought to be creatures of myth that feed on Force-sensitives, and the monsters of bedtime stories to scare younglings — all start a fierce battle for control of the Force itself.

This is the start of the story of The High Republic, which has been broken into three phases, a familiar trilogy structure: Phase I: Light of the Jedi, Phase II: Quest of the Jedi, and Phase III: Trials of the Jedi.

The Characters

One of the best parts of the entire High Republic initiative has been the introduction of brand-new characters, alongside some younger versions of familiar heroes like Yoda, Maz Kanata, and Dexter Jettster. Their lives interconnect throughout multiple stories, but you can follow your favorites down their individual journeys. Here are some of the main players.

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Heroes:

    Jedi Masters

    • Porter Engle: renowned as the “Blade of Bardotta” and perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic. In Phase II, we see he once traveled the galaxy with his friend and "sister," Barash Silvain

    • Avar Kriss: attuned to the Song of the Force and newly-named Marshal of the Starlight Beacon

    • Sskeer: the one-armed Trandoshan Jedi Master, who is one of the first to encounter the Drengir

    Jedi Knights

    Padawans

    • Burryaga: a brave and empathetic Wookiee who wields a blue crossguard lightsaber

    • Reath Silasa Padawan who prefers the comforts of the Jedi archives to adventures in the Outer Rim

    Non-Jedi

    • Chancellor Lina Soh: leader of the Republic and champion of the Starlight Beacon. In Phase II, we also meet some of her predecessors, at a time when there were multiple co-existing chancellors of the Republic.

    • Ty Yorrick: a former Jedi Padawan who left the Order to become a saber-for-hire and monster hunter

    • Sav Malagan: once a Padawan troublemaker on Takodana who joins a crew of pirates and is thrust into adventure

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Villains:

    • The Nihil: a group of deadly marauders hiding out in No-Space, shepherded by:

      • Marchion Ro: Ruthless leader of this villainous group with the title “Eye of the Nihil”

      • Lourna Dee: Holds the rank of Tempest Runner as leader of a Nihil subsect

    • The Drengir: plant-like and hungry creatures that can control and corrupt with their collective consciousness, led by the Great Progenitor

    • The Nameless: still a mystery to most, hungering for the Force itself (They are, perhaps, the terrifying answer to a question at the heart of The High Republic: “What scares the Jedi?”)

    Phase II has a whole host of new characters as well, including the mysterious Path of the Open Hand, led by The Mother, who do not think the Force should be “controlled” by anyone, especially the Jedi. At the same time, Pathfinders and Comms teams are tasked with mapping out the unexplored Outer Rim, laying important lines of communication that will bring the galaxy closer and more connected than ever before.

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Where to Start

    So, where should you start your High Republic journey? That’s a great question and it really boils down to what you love to read and imagine! The truth is, you can really start anywhere, and you DON’T need to read everything. Just find a story, character, or theme you enjoy and go from there. But here are some releases that could be good places to jump onboard.

    Adult Novels:

    Star Wars: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule

    The novel that launched Star Wars: The High Republic, introducing many of its characters and locales.

    Young Adult Novels:

    Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland

    A Phase II title in which Jedi encounter the Path of the Open Hand, a group that believes no one should wield the powers of the Force.

    Comics:

    Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott

    Focuses on key Jedi Knights and Padawans as they deal with the Nihil and the Drengir. It’s an adventure book with horror overtones.

    Dark Horse's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older

    An all-ages comic that centers on younglings and Padawans as they’re thrust into the fight against the Nihil.

    Audio Dramas:

    Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner by Cavan Scott

    Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha by George Mann

    The audio dramas are also a unique way to immerse yourself into the first two phases. Sporting a full voice cast, familiar sound effects, and a John Williams score, you will be able to enter the world of the High Republic with Cavan Scott’s Tempest Runner (a Phase I look at one of the Nihil’s leaders, Lourna Dee) and George Mann’s The Battle of Jedha (a Phase II action-packed thriller set in the familiar world from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

    Resources

    Further Adventures

    Of course, if you’re looking for even more opportunities to engage with The High Republic, there are so many other ways to explore, beyond the main books and comics.


    For young fans (and young fans at heart), the Emmy-nominated Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series on Disney+ and Disney Junior is a fun way to meet some High Republic Jedi younglings, as they go on missions in their Vector starfighters and are trained by Master Zia and Master Yoda in the ways of the Force. Season 1 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures takes place during Phase I of The High Republic. The newest episodes feature appearances by Padawan Bell Zettifar, Jedi Master Loden Greatstorm, Jedi Master Maru, the Starlight Beacon, and more.

    Some fans have already met Dagan Gera, one of the villains of the recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, who comes from this era. ILM Immersive’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge also allows you to experience two different Tales in VR that are set in the High Republic, following Ady Sun’Zee from Padawan to Jedi Master.

    Even after Phase III begins, there is so much more to come. The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series, is set at the end of this shining era and, as revealed at Star Wars Celebration, features Venestra Rwoh.

    It is a wonderful time to be a Star Wars fan. Your journey into a new, but familiar, world is just beginning. To borrow a Jedi saying from the High Republic era, “For light and life!”

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    Star Wars: The High Republic

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Reunite with the Jedi and the Nihil in Phase III

    November 3, 2023

    November 3, 2023

    Nov 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved