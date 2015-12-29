-
Reath Silas
Reath Silas is a skillful Padawan who has had a somewhat privileged apprenticeship; his master, the great Jora Malli, is a member of the Jedi Council. Reath has spent a great deal of time on Coruscant in elevated diplomatic meetings, and prefers books and studying to the thrills and dangers of real adventure, which makes him reluctant to leave the familiar comforts of Coruscant for the frontier. Facing the great unknowns of the frontier will put Reath to the test, and he will learn what he is really made of.
Appearances
species
-
Human