Lourna Dee
Lourna Dee is as devious as she is deadly. A descendent of Ryloth nobility, Dee has chosen to make a name for herself as one of Marchion Ro’s top lieutenants, the Tempest Runners. Initially presumed to be the Nihil leader after her public role in the attempted assassination of Chancellor Soh during the attack on Valo, Lourna is hunted by Jedi Master Avar Kriss, who aims to bring Dee to justice for her misdeeds. But in the aftermath of the attack on Starlight, Lourna Dee has outsmarted the Jedi, stealing the flagship the Ataraxia and escaping.
Dimensions
Height: 1.68m
