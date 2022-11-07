ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Acolyte Original Series Cast Revealed

November 7, 2022

The Leslye Headland-helmed Disney+ Original series will take fans to the High Republic era.

This is a Monday to celebrate for Star Wars fans.

Today, Disney+ announced the cast for The Acolyte, an upcoming Star Wars Original series from Lucasfilm. Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) are Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

An image with the full cast of The Acolyte.


Lucasfilm also released the first behind-the-scenes image from the series, which you can check out below.

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, and Leslye Headland behind the scenes of The Acolyte.
Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, and Leslye Headland behind the scenes of <em>The Acolyte</em>.


The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The High Republic saw the Jedi Order at its prime, centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. You can learn more about this era at StarWars.com’s official hub for all things High Republic.

From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), The Acolyte has begun production in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

The Acolyte will stream exclusively on Disney+.

