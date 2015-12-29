-
Ty Yorrick
Ty Yorrick has a complicated past with the Jedi Order. Once a Padawan known as Tylera, she left the Order after a tragic event involving a fellow Padawan. Now answering to the name Ty, Yorrick is a saber for hire with a reputation as a skilled monster hunter. Preferring to work alone, her only constant companions are her droids, KL-03 and R0-VR. During the Nihil attack on the Republic Fair, Ty worked with Jedi Master Elzar Mann to help stop the Nihil, and later assisted the Jedi in the Battle of Grizal. After the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Ty is trapped in the Occlusion Zone.
Height: 1.7m