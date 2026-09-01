Everyone’s Crazy About These Sharp-Dressed Droids

From the MagnaGuards to the Droid Gotra, is there anything better than dressed-up droids?

While some droids in the galaxy far, far away might curse their metal bodies, a rare few have embraced dressing themselves up for maximum effect. Whether they’re adding dramatic flair with a swooshing cloak, carrying practical accessories in small pouches, or strutting around in a pair of boots, even just one item of clothing on a typically unadorned droid chassis makes a memorable impression.

Here are just some of our favorite dressed-up droids, each with a distinctive style that’s all their own.

C-3PO in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

While the fussy C-3PO would never consider permanently covering up his signature golden plating, sometimes a situation calls for a little discretion. On Kijimi in the era of the First Order, Poe Dameron grabs four overcoats from an Opranko guildhouse and gives one to the shiny protocol droid. In the final film in the Skywalker saga, Threepio dons the thick overcoat to keep from bringing unwanted attention to himself and his friends.

Notably, C-3PO has also been worn like clothing, slung over Chewbacca’s back on Cloud City while the dependable Wookiee finished repairing him in the original trilogy sequel. And the droid has been known to hold Chewie’s bandolier and satchel… from time to time.

Droid Gotra in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Droid Gotra is a union of independent droids that functions as a crime syndicate, mercenary group, and a self-described organization dedicated to droid liberation and emancipation. Droids pieced together from aged Clone Wars combatants and other parts make up the Hutt Twins’ fighting force hired to guard their compound on Nal Hutta in the era of the New Republic.

To emphasize their free will and individuality, members of the Gotra wear crude cloaks and other loose-fitting garments. Catch them in action now in The Mandalorian and Grogu, available on digital and 4K Ultra HD.

AL1-L3 in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

A cargo hauler who goes by the name “Allie” during the time of the New Republic, the former protocol droid wears a striped banner from the Droid Gotra as a serape. Allie wears it slung over one shoulder in a casual style that suggests she lives a life of freedom.

It’s a powerful statement for a droid who spent years confined to the Kessel spice mines, where she was inspired to gain her independence after a brief spark of droid revolution.

HK-87 Assassin Droid in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

HK-87 droids are typically programmed as ruthless assassins. A pair of HK-87 droids in the magistrate’s service on Corvus serve as bodyguards and drape long, black half-cloaks over their broad torsos. The dramatic fashion choice gives the merciless droids an even more menacing appearance both during their debut in The Mandalorian and their resurgence in Ahsoka.

IG-11 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

While assassin droids IG-11 and IG-88 are both fond of wearing bandoliers, it’s a very special accessory that earns IG-11 a spot on this list. After he’s reprogrammed by the inimitable Kuiil, the bounty hunter-turned-babysitter droid keeps Grogu safely snuggled against his chest. The pouch keeps the baby secure while IG-11 rides a speederbike at full speed through Nevarro — much to Grogu’s delight.

And later Grogu wears the IG droid, when IG-11’s parts are rebuilt and repurposed into an IG-12 mech suit complete with “yes” and “no” buttons.

Professor Huyang in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Ahsoka

Originally constructed as a Mark IV architect droid, Huyang has been supervising Jedi lightsaber design and construction for centuries. He accompanies countless Padawans on their pilgrimage to Ilum on board the training vessel Crucible. After the fall of the Empire, Huyang travels at Ahsoka Tano’s side as a partner and friend.