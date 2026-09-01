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{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian and Grogu", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian-and-grogu"}

Everyone’s Crazy About These Sharp-Dressed Droids

September 1, 2026
September 1, 2026
Kelly Knox

From the MagnaGuards to the Droid Gotra, is there anything better than dressed-up droids?

While some droids in the galaxy far, far away might curse their metal bodies, a rare few have embraced dressing themselves up for maximum effect. Whether they’re adding dramatic flair with a swooshing cloak, carrying practical accessories in small pouches, or strutting around in a pair of boots, even just one item of clothing on a typically unadorned droid chassis makes a memorable impression.

Here are just some of our favorite dressed-up droids, each with a distinctive style that’s all their own.

C-3PO in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

C-3PO in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

While the fussy C-3PO would never consider permanently covering up his signature golden plating, sometimes a situation calls for a little discretion. On Kijimi in the era of the First Order, Poe Dameron grabs four overcoats from an Opranko guildhouse and gives one to the shiny protocol droid. In the final film in the Skywalker saga, Threepio dons the thick overcoat to keep from bringing unwanted attention to himself and his friends.

C-3PO has also been worn like clothing, slung over Chewbacca’s back on Cloud City while the dependable Wookiee finished repairing him.

Notably, C-3PO has also been worn like clothing, slung over Chewbacca’s back on Cloud City while the dependable Wookiee finished repairing him in the original trilogy sequel. And the droid has been known to hold Chewie’s bandolier and satchel… from time to time.

Droid Gotra in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Droid Gotra in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Droid Gotra is a union of independent droids that functions as a crime syndicate, mercenary group, and a self-described organization dedicated to droid liberation and emancipation. Droids pieced together from aged Clone Wars combatants and other parts make up the Hutt Twins’ fighting force hired to guard their compound on Nal Hutta in the era of the New Republic.

Droid Gotra pilot in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

To emphasize their free will and individuality, members of the Gotra wear crude cloaks and other loose-fitting garments. Catch them in action now in The Mandalorian and Grogu, available on digital and 4K Ultra HD.

AL1-L3 in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

AL1-L3 in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

A cargo hauler who goes by the name “Allie” during the time of the New Republic, the former protocol droid wears a striped banner from the Droid Gotra as a serape. Allie wears it slung over one shoulder in a casual style that suggests she lives a life of freedom.

It’s a powerful statement for a droid who spent years confined to the Kessel spice mines, where she was inspired to gain her independence after a brief spark of droid revolution.

HK-87 Assassin Droid in Ahsoka

HK-87 Assassin Droid in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

HK-87 droids are typically programmed as ruthless assassins. A pair of HK-87 droids in the magistrate’s service on Corvus serve as bodyguards and drape long, black half-cloaks over their broad torsos. The dramatic fashion choice gives the merciless droids an even more menacing appearance both during their debut in The Mandalorian and their resurgence in Ahsoka.

IG-11 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

IG-11 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

While assassin droids IG-11 and IG-88 are both fond of wearing bandoliers, it’s a very special accessory that earns IG-11 a spot on this list. After he’s reprogrammed by the inimitable Kuiil, the bounty hunter-turned-babysitter droid keeps Grogu safely snuggled against his chest. The pouch keeps the baby secure while IG-11 rides a speederbike at full speed through Nevarro — much to Grogu’s delight.

Grogu wears the IG droid, when IG-11’s parts are rebuilt and repurposed into an IG-12 mech suit complete with “yes” and “no” buttons.

And later Grogu wears the IG droid, when IG-11’s parts are rebuilt and repurposed into an IG-12 mech suit complete with “yes” and “no” buttons.

Professor Huyang in Star Wars: Ahsoka

Professor Huyang in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Ahsoka

Originally constructed as a Mark IV architect droid, Huyang has been supervising Jedi lightsaber design and construction for centuries. He accompanies countless Padawans on their pilgrimage to Ilum on board the training vessel Crucible. After the fall of the Empire, Huyang travels at Ahsoka Tano’s side as a partner and friend.

From McQuarrie to Tennant: Creating Huyang

The minds behind Clone Wars discuss creating Huyang, the ancient droid that oversees the construction of every Jedi lightsaber.

Professor Huyang wears a kilt-like garment around his waist, along with pouches filled with components used in lightsaber construction – perhaps a small nod to the Scottish actor who voices him, David Tennant.

MagnaGuard in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

MagnaGuard in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Armed with crackling electrostaffs and programmed with elite combat skills to effectively take on Jedi Knights, IG-100 MagnaGuards protect General Grievous and other Separatist officers during the Clone Wars. The Episode III droids assigned to guarding Grievous don a light-colored cloak attached to half-face balaclava as a nod to the traditions of the general’s homeworld Kalee.

ND-5 in Star Wars Outlaws

ND-5 in Star Wars Outlaws

ND-5 is a modified BX Commando Droid that originally serves as an assassin in the Clone Wars. During the Imperial era, the dangerous droid is reprogrammed as an enforcer in the service of smuggler Jaylen Vrax. ND-5 wears a distinctive, olive-green duster in the style of a gunslinger, although ND isn’t fond of talking about where and how he obtained it. Beyond the video game, the droid also briefly wears a waiter’s dinner jacket when he goes undercover on a mission in the prequel book Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon, which just goes to show that he also cleans up nicely.

Two-Boots in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Two-Boots in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

A by-the-book Police Droid partnered with detective Brander Lawson on Janix, 2B0T is nicknamed Two-Boots by his fellow law enforcement officers. It’s unknown which came first, the affectionate moniker or the distinctive pair of yellow boots the quirky droid wears in the latest animated series. He’s kept a pair of boots on for years, as evidenced by the pristine paint on his feet that’s revealed when he removes them.

Darth Bear in “Yuko's Treasure."

Honorable Mention: The Droids of Star Wars: Visions

Resembling a giant teddy bear, it’s impossible to miss BILY in the incredible Visions Volume 3 episode “Yuko’s Treasure.” A hooded cloak and utility belt barely fit around the unusual droid’s adorably bulbous body.

Ronin and R5-D56 concept art by Takashi Okazaki.
Ronin and R5-D56 concept art by Takashi Okazaki.

R5-D56 in “The Duel” and “The Duel: Payback” wears a roningasa straw hat and a Gonk Droid in the same shorts shuffles around with waraji rope sandals on its feet. The historical Japanese clothing adds gritty weathering along with the sense that these droids have lived a difficult, hardscrabble existence.

Kelly Knox is the author of Marvel Crafts, Be More Obi-Wan, Star Wars Dad Jokes, and the upcoming Star Wars Dad Jokes Strike Back. Her puns are always intended.

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