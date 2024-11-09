D23 Brasil 2024: Andor Premiere Date Revealed and Other Star Wars News

New details about Season 2 were revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where the audience also got a first look at footage from Skeleton Crew and a sizzle for The Mandalorian and Grogu !

B2EMO has been studying up since we last saw the little droid in Andor Season 1.

At the first D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Brasil today, the groundmech rolled onstage and spoke Portuguese during the Showcase Panel segment announcing that Andor: A Star Wars Story Season 2 will premiere April 22, 2025, with a new logo for the ongoing series.

While Season 1 followed a year in Cassian Andor’s life set about five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the forthcoming episodes will bridge the remaining gap. Covering four years told in three-episode arcs, Andor Season 2 follows Cassian as he evolves into a leader for the emerging Rebel Alliance. Cassian may have been a reluctant hero before, but the Andor we’ll meet next year is fueled by a higher purpose in the fight for freedom against the Empire.

Attendees were the first in the world to see a new sneak peek at Andor Season 2, not released online, but the StarWars.com team was there to capture some of B2EMO's antics on the show floor.

Also not released online, fans in Brasil also got a first look at an action-packed scene from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The new Star Wars series starring Jude Law premieres December 3, 2024 on Disney+.

And The Mandalorian creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni delivered a video message from the set of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the next Star Wars feature film currently in production, alongside a sizzle that captured the heart of the journey so far and gave fans a look at moments from the theatrical release — including Grogu and Din Djarin facing off with snowtroopers, massive Imperial AT-AT walkers in the snow, Zeb Orrelios in action, and Grogu traveling with two tiny Anzellans. The Mandalorian and Grogu is headed to theaters May 22, 2026.