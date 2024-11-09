STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

D23 Brasil 2024: Andor Premiere Date Revealed and Other Star Wars News

November 9, 2024
November 9, 2024
StarWars.com Team

New details about Season 2 were revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where the audience also got a first look at footage from Skeleton Crew and a sizzle for The Mandalorian and Grogu!

B2EMO has been studying up since we last saw the little droid in Andor Season 1.

At the first D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Brasil today, the groundmech rolled onstage and spoke Portuguese during the Showcase Panel segment announcing that Andor: A Star Wars Story Season 2 will premiere April 22, 2025, with a new logo for the ongoing series.

Andor Season 2 logo

While Season 1 followed a year in Cassian Andor’s life set about five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the forthcoming episodes will bridge the remaining gap. Covering four years told in three-episode arcs, Andor Season 2 follows Cassian as he evolves into a leader for the emerging Rebel Alliance. Cassian may have been a reluctant hero before, but the Andor we’ll meet next year is fueled by a higher purpose in the fight for freedom against the Empire.

Attendees were the first in the world to see a new sneak peek at Andor Season 2, not released online, but the StarWars.com team was there to capture some of B2EMO's antics on the show floor.

Also not released online, fans in Brasil also got a first look at an action-packed scene from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The new Star Wars series starring Jude Law premieres December 3, 2024 on Disney+.

And The Mandalorian creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni delivered a video message from the set of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the next Star Wars feature film currently in production, alongside a sizzle that captured the heart of the journey so far and gave fans a look at moments from the theatrical release — including Grogu and Din Djarin facing off with snowtroopers, massive Imperial AT-AT walkers in the snow, Zeb Orrelios in action, and Grogu traveling with two tiny Anzellans. The Mandalorian and Grogu is headed to theaters May 22, 2026.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

D23 Andor Skeleton Crew The Mandalorian and Grogu

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts and Chris Ford are Ready for Their Own Pirate Adventure

    November 1, 2024

    November 1, 2024

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Brand-New Skeleton Crew Trailer and Key Art Revealed

    November 1, 2024

    November 1, 2024

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bring The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1 Home on 4K Ultra HD - Updated

    October 24, 2024

    October 24, 2024

    Oct 24

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    NYCC 2024: StarWars.com Fan Spotlight - Updated

    October 19, 2024

    October 19, 2024

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Star Wars Rebels

    October 15, 2024

    October 15, 2024

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Rebels Remembered

    October 3, 2024

    October 3, 2024

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Cast and Creators Mixing Things Up with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Part 2

    September 20, 2024

    September 20, 2024

    Sep 20

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is here!

    September 13, 2024

    September 13, 2024

    Sep 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved