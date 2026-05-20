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{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Quiz: Is it Yoda or Grogu?

May 20, 2026
May 20, 2026
Kelly Knox

How well do you know the venerable Jedi Master and the mischievous Mandalorian?

Who’s small and green and enjoys causing a little chaos? If you said Master Yoda, you’re right! But if you said Grogu… you’re also right!

Yoda and Grogu look similar and even share some traits in common, but each has a personality all their own. Do you think you can tell the difference between Yoda and Grogu? We’ve got a quiz to test your knowledge. Find out if you’re already a Master of Star Wars knowledge, or if you need a little more training in the ways of the Force.

Check your answers here to learn even more about Yoda and Grogu.

Watch the latest trailer for the film and get your tickets now for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

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