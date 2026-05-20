Quiz: Is it Yoda or Grogu?

How well do you know the venerable Jedi Master and the mischievous Mandalorian?

Who’s small and green and enjoys causing a little chaos? If you said Master Yoda, you’re right! But if you said Grogu… you’re also right!

Yoda and Grogu look similar and even share some traits in common, but each has a personality all their own. Do you think you can tell the difference between Yoda and Grogu? We’ve got a quiz to test your knowledge. Find out if you’re already a Master of Star Wars knowledge, or if you need a little more training in the ways of the Force.