-
Crucible
The Crucible was an ancient Jedi vessel, dating back to the days of the Old Republic. For centuries, it ferried Jedi students from Coruscant to the sacred world of Ilum, where the pupils would undergo the Jedi ritual known as The Gathering. Once a Jedi youngling uncovered a kyber crystal on Ilum, he or she would spend the return trip learning how to assemble a lightsaber. The children would learn from the ancient, wise architect droid, Huyang.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
-
Length: 99.0m