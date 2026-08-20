From the sands of Tatooine to the fighting pits of Shakari, Rotta the Hutt must fight for his place in the galaxy beyond his family’s shadow.

From the moment the original Star Wars trilogy introduced Jabba the Hutt — a mere mention in the first film before the era of the Special Editions — his standing in the galaxy was clear. Known as one of the most powerful gangsters, Jabba held heavy influence in the criminal underworld from his palace in Tatooine’s Dune Sea. But Jabba was more than just a top crime lord; he also had a family, including his son, Rotta the Hutt.

There’s been a lot of love for Rotta the Hutt lately, mainly due to his appearance in all his full-muscled glory in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, now available on digital. But what makes Rotta so irresistible?

Humble beginnings

A concept model of Rotta the Huttlet painted by Jon Favreau.

It was Director Jon Favreau’s handpainted concept model of Rotta that reminded me just how cute the Huttlet was when we first met him. Debuting in animation in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature film, the Hutt nicknamed Stinky by Ahsoka Tano is just a kid who has lots of growing up to do. We may not all have a famous father, but Rotta’s coming of age is still familiar, especially when it comes to having to figure out your place in the world.

Heir apparent to the Hutt empire, the 2008 animated film secured his place as a certified little guy. At just about 10 years of age, young Rotta is barely old enough to slither himself across the desert when he is kidnapped as part of a grand scheme to force the Hutts to join the Clone Wars. While Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka are tasked with rescuing Rotta, the mystery behind his kidnapping unravels on Coruscant, revealing a nefarious plot from Jabba’s own uncle, Ziro the Hutt, and Count Dooku.

We like to think that his safe return to the palace led to a childhood spent listening to the likes of the Max Rebo Band, exploring the labyrinthine tunnels surrounding the throne room, and doing baby Hutt things.

Jabba’s Shadow

But his story didn’t end there — and his father’s long shadow and the ire from his extended family continue to be themes throughout Rotta’s life and into adulthood.

Spoiler warning: The following article contains plot points and story details from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

For Rotta, the unscrupulous heritage left behind following his father’s death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is a heavy one. Jabba had his sticky hands in all sorts of criminal activity, from illegal spice trade to gambling. His money and power ensured that people across the galaxy knew who he was and what he could do. That kind of lasting presence and a family legacy built on fear and power makes it difficult for a child to establish himself as an individual.

A few years later, after the fall of the Empire, we catch up to Rotta in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Set on establishing himself as his own man and wanting nothing to do with taking Jabba’s throne, he’s left Jabba’s legacy and the Hutt clan behind, finding himself on the world of Shakari, a planet where the criminal underworld reigns supreme.

In the fluorescent lighting of the cityscape, Rotta is given a unique opportunity to establish himself as an individual. He makes a deal with Lord Janu, a man with a prime spot of power in the criminal underworld, to fight in the Shakari arena known as the Pits. And as a gladiator under a slightly dubious contract, Rotta manages to establish his own identity.

Coming into his own

In the beginning, Rotta was booed by spectators, but he was fully committed to separating himself from Jabba’s reputation. And eventually, things changed when he became a champion.

“They slowly began to cheer. They realized I'm not my father,” Rotta tells Din Djarin. “I'm my own man. And I'm not afraid to fight for what I have. To earn it. To prove myself to everyone."

Where Jabba sat in his sprawling palace and ruled his empire with an iron fist, Rotta proves he doesn’t need the elaborate trappings to know his worth. He’s comfortable even within the confines of a glorified cage, and fights in the Pits for sport and glory.

For a Hutt who grew up in the shadow of his crimelord dad, Rotta has built something that is all his own — something that isn’t just confined to the Pits of Shakari, either.

Once he leaves the arena behind, setbacks could make it all too easy to fall into his father’s world of violence and power. But Rotta is resilient and able to embrace a new path. Rotta proves over and over that he’s truly made a name for himself.

He puts his newfound fighting skills to good use to protect his friends. And his gentle nature, unlike his father’s brutal character, allows him to befriend Din and little Grogu. He shares snacks with Grogu during their first meeting and later spends time with the young foundling playing on the beach and napping together — activities that are difficult to imagine Jabba ever doing. (We never once saw him frolic or share a tasty morsel.)

Rotta’s choice to reject his father’s path has shaped him into a Hutt that has a very different future ahead — one that may involve working with the New Republic as a unique new recruit.

Rotta has escaped his father’s shadow and carved out his own spot in the galaxy.

Bring home Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on digital now, on 4K Ultra HD August 25, and streaming on Disney+ September 2.