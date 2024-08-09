D23 2024: First Look at Skeleton Crew, News on The Mandalorian and Grogu, and More - Updated

Watch the first trailer for Skeleton Crew, learn which characters are coming to Andor Season 2, and strap in for an update on The Mandalorian and Grogu, now in production, from the Disney Entertainment Showcase.

The return of Orson Krennic and K-2SO, news on the big-screen adventure for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the first trailer for Skeleton Crew brought cheers and applause from the crowd at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.



During the Disney Studio Showcase, Skeleton Crew star Jude Law — who plays the enigmatic Jod Na Nawood — introduced the world’s first look at footage from the forthcoming series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford. Following the adventures of four kids — Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel — the trailer gives us a glimpse at a mysterious discovery and the journey ahead as the foursome are hurtled into a strange and dangerous galaxy.

They’re lost. Really lost. And we can’t wait to see what comes next when the series premieres on Disney+ December 3.

Andor star and executive producer Diego Luna was also on hand to update fans on the second season of the acclaimed Disney+ series named for his character, Cassian Andor. With a sizzle shown in-room only, those in attendance got visual confirmation that Orson Krennic and K-2SO will return to the screen portrayed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alums Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk, respectively. The behind-the-scenes peek from creator Tony Gilroy promises an even larger scale and galaxy-encompassing vision for the second season. With peril at every corner, the next episodes in the series will drive toward the birth of the Rebel Alliance and the beginning of Rogue One.

Season 2 of Andor will premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

And The Mandalorian creators and executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni took the stage for a highly-anticipated update to feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, now in production. Favreau and Filoni confirmed the production is underway, ahead of its May 22, 2026 debut.



A return to theaters, The Mandalorian and Grogu will merge beloved characters from Disney+ with the cinematic scale of the Skywalker saga, blending classic and innovative filmmaking techniques as well as practical and digital effects for an all-new Star Wars story.

***

First came Darth Jar Jar. Now, Vader swapping his Sith Lord armor for a sleek white version, a bounty hunting C-3PO calculating the odds with glowing red eyes, and a squad of Ackbar Clone Troopers all shouting “It’s a trap!” are all very clear signs that this isn’t the galaxy far, far away that we're used to. To quote LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’s Mace Windu: this party’s just getting started.

During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was revealed ahead of a special presentation featuring Dan Hernandez (showrunner, writer, executive producer), Benji Samit (showrunner, writer, executive producer), and James Waugh (executive producer and Lucasfilm senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy). Content herding nerfs and sharing tales of the Jedi’s heroics with his friends on planet Fenessa, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), finds his galaxy shaken up after he and his brother Dev (Tony Revolori) find a Jedi Temple and remove the mysterious Cornerstone. Alongside newcomer Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), Luke Skywalker is back, once again voiced by Mark Hamill, but this time he’s got more of a chilled-out surfer dude vibe than the farm boy-turned-Jedi Master we know and love.