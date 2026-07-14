Bring Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Home 

Go behind the scenes with exclusive new featurettes and audio commentary from Director Jon Favreau when the latest adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu come to digital and physical media.

A tremendous amount of love and care goes into crafting every new Star Wars story, and for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu that meant innovators and artists creating stunning costumes, puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects collaborating to bring the worlds, characters, and creatures to the screen.

Led by Director Jon Favreau, the story of Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu that captivated us in theaters this summer will soon be available to watch at home!

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango July 21, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 25, with several other Physical media offerings to come including the Beskar Collector’s Edition, including Special Packaging, SteelBook, Metal Posters and the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The all-new Star Wars film brings the beloved duo to the big screen for the first time in an action-packed and heartwarming adventure featuring spectacular visuals, a host of new creatures, exhilarating dogfights, TIE-fighter battles, and plenty of surprises. Following multiple award-winning seasons on Disney+, the film sees the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu facing new challenges and exploring uncharted corners of the galaxy, and introduces new characters like Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) and Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White).

The Star Wars franchise’s cinematic return after the end of the Skywalker Saga, The Mandalorian and Grogu is the ultimate viewing experience at home.

The digital and Blu-ray versions offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including numerous featurettes and audio commentary. Collectible versions of 4K UHD are available in a SteelBook and in the special Beskar Collector’s Edition (U.S. only), which includes special packaging and metal posters.