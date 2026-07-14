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Bring Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Home 

July 14, 2026
July 14, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Go behind the scenes with exclusive new featurettes and audio commentary from Director Jon Favreau when the latest adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu come to digital and physical media.

A tremendous amount of love and care goes into crafting every new Star Wars story, and for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu that meant innovators and artists creating stunning costumes, puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects collaborating to bring the worlds, characters, and creatures to the screen.

Led by Director Jon Favreau, the story of Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu that captivated us in theaters this summer will soon be available to watch at home!

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango July 21, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 25, with several other Physical media offerings to come including the Beskar Collector’s Edition, including Special Packaging, SteelBook, Metal Posters and the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Grogu and the Mandalorian fix the Razor Crest.

The all-new Star Wars film brings the beloved duo to the big screen for the first time in an action-packed and heartwarming adventure featuring spectacular visuals, a host of new creatures, exhilarating dogfights, TIE-fighter battles, and plenty of surprises. Following multiple award-winning seasons on Disney+, the film sees the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu facing new challenges and exploring uncharted corners of the galaxy, and introduces new characters like Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) and Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White).

The Star Wars franchise’s cinematic return after the end of the Skywalker Saga, The Mandalorian and Grogu is the ultimate viewing experience at home.

The digital and Blu-ray versions offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including numerous featurettes and audio commentary. Collectible versions of 4K UHD are available in a SteelBook and in the special Beskar Collector’s Edition (U.S. only), which includes special packaging and metal posters.

  • Beskar Collector’s Edition including Special Packaging, SteelBook, Metal Posters (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code) | Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

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    • Featurettes:

    - Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu: Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of The Mandalorian and Grogu to life.

    - Biomes—From Snow to Swamp: Voyage with Director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up!

    - Welcome to Shakari: A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice.

    - Dejarik for Real: Sometimes it’s the little things! Who can forget the Millennium Falcon’s charming holochess game introduced in 1977? Witness how the tiny creatures featured in the game were lovingly brought to giant-sized life for the Mandalorian’s big-screen debut!

    Audio Commentary:

    - Audio commentary by Jon Favreau: Watch the film with audio commentary by Director Jon Favreau.

    Read on for more details and check back for the latest reveals and insights into this exciting new release!

    Grogu on Shakari.

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

    Film Synopsis

    The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver, with Martin Scorsese and Jeremy Allen White lending their voices. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor.

    Product Specifications

    Digital:

    4K UHD

    HD

    SD

    Physical:

    Beskar Collector’s Edition including Special Packaging, SteelBook, Metal Posters (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code)

    SteelBook Packaging (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code)

    4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code

    Blu-ray + Digital Code

    DVD

    Feature Run Time:

    133 minutes

    Rating:

    PG-13

    Disc Size

    4K UHD: 100GB

    Blu-ray: 50GB

    DVD: 8.5GB

    Aspect Ratio 

    Digital: Widescreen (Dynamic 2.39:1 & 1.78:1)

    Physical: Widescreen (Dynamic 2.39:1 & 1.78:1)

    Audio

    4K: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus Language Tracks

    Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

    DVD: English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital and English 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio Language Tracks

    Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

    Subtitles

    4K: English SDH, Spanish and French

    Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish and French

    DVD: English SDH, Spanish and French

    Digital: English SDH, Spanish and French (some platforms)

    The Mandalorian and Grogu

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