-
Gonk Droid
Little more than walking batteries, gonk power droids trundle along as directed by their owners or their programming, recharging vehicles and machinery. They get their name in imitation of their simple vocalizations. There are many different models of power droid, most of them similar in appearance and habits as the well-known gonk. Power droids are common sights throughout the galaxy and little noticed despite their critical importance to both military and civilian life.
Appearances
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.1m