Police Droid
On Coruscant, local police divisions would not be able to patrol the vast reaches of the planet-wide city without the use of droids. These automatons are afforded programming that allow them to harm sentient beings when very specific operational parameters have been met - namely, the breaking of laws and the endangerment of citizens. These droids are beyond corruption and fatigue, though their rigid procedural thinking can be outsmarted. Automated security is particularly popular in deep space facilities, where organic crews are kept small to reduce the amount of life support supplies required.
Appearances
Dimensions
Height: 1.78m spaceport model
Height: 1.82m Coruscant police model