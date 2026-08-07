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{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Everything Star Wars at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

August 7, 2026
August 7, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Plan ahead to meet the Mandalorian and Grogu, hear from some of the creators and stars of upcoming series like Ahsoka, and more on the show floor.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 key art

Next week, creators and stars will take the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to delve into upcoming series and films across the Disney Studio and Disney Experiences, including exciting news from Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise.

And all weekend long at the Lucasfilm pavilion, explore an exciting array of photo ops, props and costumes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu as well as Ahsoka Season 2, and listen in on intimate fireside chats with the teams behind some of your favorite Star Wars shows and movies.

Read on to plan ahead, and then check back for more exciting news and other coverage on StarWars.com throughout the weekend.

Friday, August 14

A LEGO Star Wars Conversation with Shelby Young

10 a.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Go behind the bricks with voice actress Shelby Young as she discusses her experience across various LEGO Star Wars projects, including a sneak peek into new LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian special coming to Disney+ on September 2.

Ahsoka Spotlight

12 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Ahsoka’s Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger in live action, stops by to talk about making Season 1 of the Emmy Award®-winning Disney+ series.

Creatures and Characters with Legacy Effects

2 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative effects studio that brought the Mandalorian, Grogu, and the Anzellans to life talks about the craft of making lifelike creatures and costumes.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Meet & Greet

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Saturday, August 15

Hasbro: Bringing Star Wars Characters to Life Through Toys

10 a.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Meet the Makers! Join the Hasbro team for a conversation about the creative journey behind bringing Star Wars characters from the screen into fans' hands through expressive, interactive toy design.

Designing The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Conversation with Doug Chiang

12 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Join Lucasfilm's Senior Vice President and Executive Design Director Doug Chiang for a moderated conversation about bringing The Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen. Hear firsthand how the film's environments, creatures, and vehicles were developed from concept to screen.

Creatures and Characters with Legacy Effects

2 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative effects studio that brought the Mandalorian, Grogu, and the Anzellans to life talks about the craft of making lifelike creatures and costumes.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Meet & Greet

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Sunday, August 16

The Making of Star Wars: The Experience

10 a.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Lucasfilm’s Portia Fontes and Matt Martin join The Franklin Institute’s Abby Bysshe and MDSX’s Dan Picard to provide an in-depth look at curating the new Star Wars: The Experience traveling exhibition to celebrate 50 years of the franchise and the fandom.

Inside Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord with Matt Michnovetz

12 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Join head writer and executive producer Matt Michnovetz as he discusses the production process, creative journey, and powerful storytelling of Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1.

Creatures and Characters with Legacy Effects

2 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative effects studio that brought the Mandalorian, Grogu, and the Anzellans to life talks about the craft of making lifelike creatures and costumes.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Meet & Greet

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

D23 Star Wars: Ahsoka The Mandalorian and Grogu LEGO Star Wars Hasbro Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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