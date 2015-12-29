-
Nal Hutta
A ringed, marshy bog planet controlled by the Hutts, Nal Hutta has long been a haven for criminal activity, far from the prying eyes of galactic authorities. Its hot atmosphere is frequently streaked by greasy rain, creating a fetid sauna in which Hutts are most comfortable. Hutt cities are built on what little firm land there is, including the sprawling spaceport market of Bilbousa. A number of floating homes also dot the bayous -- visitors traverse the bogs on repulsorlift fanboats, risking the attention of dragonsnakes and other dangerous creatures.
