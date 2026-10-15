Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu with Jon Favreau’s Director’s Commentary

What are the similarities between the homeworld of the Hutts and a slice of sourdough bread? Dive deeper into the latest adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu with some of our favorite behind-the-scenes trivia — and it isn't all food-related facts, we promise.
With The Mandalorian and Grogu, available now on digital, 4K Ultra HD, and streaming on Disney+, you can watch the latest Star Wars movie with a special feature-length audio track that features key insights from Director Jon Favreau, the veteran filmmaker and creator of The Mandalorian.
Here are just a few of our favorite behind-the-scenes secrets that we learned directly from Favreau's commentary.
1. Be Cool
In order to see the foggy breath of the actors during the movie's opening sequence, the Phostera set was actually chilled overnight, a bit of movie magic that Favreau previously used while working with Marvel Studios. "The same effect was used when Tony Stark wakes up in the cave in Iron Man," recounts Favreau. "It gives a certain volume to the air — you can kind of feel the cold."
2. Men Behind the Mask
When the Mandalorian is first fully revealed in the film, pay close attention to the flames. “We actually do a handoff,” explains Favreau. “The walk down the hallway was [suit performer] Brendan Wayne, and then, on the burst of fire, we switched to [stunt double] Lateef Crowder.”
Wayne and Crowder share responsibility with star Pedro Pascal to portray Din Djarin on screen.