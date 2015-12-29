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Gatori
A swamp-dweller attempting to live a quiet and simple existence in the marshes of Nal Hutta, Gatori’s tranquil life can be complicated by dangerous wildlife or desperate trespassers. This calm denizen of the bogs knows the wilderness well.
A swamp-dweller attempting to live a quiet and simple existence in the marshes of Nal Hutta, Gatori’s tranquil life can be complicated by dangerous wildlife or desperate trespassers. This calm denizen of the bogs knows the wilderness well.
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