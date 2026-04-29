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{:title=>"The Mandalorian and Grogu", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian-and-grogu"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Director Jon Favreau on Grogu’s Coming of Age in Star Wars:The Mandalorian and Grogu

April 29, 2026
April 29, 2026
Kristin Baver

Learn more about the new Star Wars movie from the director and creator of The Mandalorian and snag your tickets for the film's theatrical release on May 22, 2026!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu follows in the footsteps of other great Star Wars films that have come before it. Like Star Wars: A New Hope, it’s a rollicking adventure that immerses us right in the thick of the action in a classic story of good versus evil.

It’s also Grogu’s coming-of-age story, says director Jon Favreau.

“If you're watching it through the eyes of Grogu, he is coming into his own," Favreau tells StarWars.com. "He's starting to take on more and his dad [Din Djarin, the Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal] is trusting him with more responsibility.”

To celebrate the one-month countdown to the film’s premiere, StarWars.com recently sat down with Favreau to talk about why parenthood has always been a big part of The Mandalorian; casting action-hero icon Sigourney Weaver, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White; and the new mission ahead.

Grogu and the Mandalorian in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Star Wars toy box

As creator of The Mandalorian, Favreau first introduced the world to Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu in 2019, just as the Skywalker Saga was about to wrap up with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landing in theaters.

In the years since, Grogu — often referred to as Baby Yoda — has become an indelible part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Pascal has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood (ironically, since the character is often seen wearing full Mandalorian armor), and Favreau has led the creation of three seasons of the series and one spinoff focused on Boba Fett.

After discovering Star Wars as a 10-year-old kid in the summer of 1977, Favreau was working as an usher at a movie theater by the time Star Wars: Return of the Jedi arrived. The Mandalorian and Grogu is an opportunity for Favreau to crack open that metaphorical toy chest, exploring his love of creature features with the dejarik chess set come to life and promoting the Amanin into the spotlight from the shadows of Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

Director Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal on the set of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Director Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal on the set of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

“To have the opportunity to present this [film] in a theater, not just to people who have always loved Star Wars, but to introduce a new generation to Star Wars, to know that you want to reach out and get people as excited about Star Wars as you are and to make them feel the way that I felt the first time I saw it…I think that's a responsibility," Favreau says. "And we've thought tremendously about this because we've been working together for so long. We want to make an experience that doesn't rely upon somebody already loving Star Wars, but gives them an opportunity to fall in love with it the way we have.”

Gorgu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Archetypes and family connections

Promoted as a gritty western, the premiere of The Mandalorian surprised us all with the reveal of Grogu, a Force-sensitive alien in need of protection. “Always at its core, Star Wars is about people,” Favreau says, “the archetypes, the mythology, and the family connections. And what we've settled into here, and I don't think people expected it when they first heard about the show so many years ago, was that it was going to be about parenthood. It was going to be about a father and a son.”

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, we’ll see Grogu continuing his training with his adoptive father Din Djarin. “Now he's not just protecting the kid, but he's also teaching the kid and preparing the kid, as we all do, for the future, and the passing of the baton from one generation to another.”

Creaturette | The Mandalorian and Grogu

Meet all new creatures and droids when Star Wars returns to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Behind the scenes, the film also incorporates generations of Star Wars creators, including stop motion animation legend Phil Tippett, model maker John Goodson, Industrial Light & Magic effects artists including Visual Effects Supervisor John Knoll, and Legacy Effects, the LA-based studio that brought Grogu and countless other practical creatures and alien costumes to life. “I think that's where we really roll up our sleeves and get to play. And there's the escape pod that comes out of the AT-AT, which is based on the mini rigs, Kenner Toys that never existed on screen, and the dragonsnake that comes from animation.”

Rotta the Hutt in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

A concept model of Rotta the Huttlet painted by Jon Favreau.
A concept model of Rotta the Huttlet painted by Jon Favreau.

The film will also introduce a grown-up version of Rotta, a muscled Hutt played by Jeremy Allen White. Favreau first discovered the character as he appeared in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature, a baby Huttlet and son of the famed Jabba the Hutt. “When people first heard about it, they thought it was a false rumor that we planted,” Favreau recalls with a laugh. The addition allows Favreau to explore a different kind of father and son relationship. “We all know Jabba. What is it like to be [his son] and how do you add dimension to it?”

Rounding out the newcomers to the cast are Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward and a cameo by Martin Scorsese voicing the Ardennian fry cook Hugo. Favreau says he watched Weaver connecting to Grogu in real time and made room for it in the storytelling. “Sigourney got such a kick out of Grogu,” Favreau says, noting that between takes she was talking to him, picking him up, wanting to take pictures. “That was one of her notes,” Favreau says. “Sigourney said, ‘I want to work with this guy.’ So, we created some moments that I think work very well.”

A scene from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

As for Scorsese, Favreau worked with the legendary director on The Wolf of Wall Street. Hugo is a nod to Rio Durant, the Ardennian pilot and cook that Favreau voiced in Solo: A Star Wars Story. “I'm such a fan. I was lucky enough to work on his film but I grew up watching his films,” Favreau notes. And once Scorsese signed on, the character design helped cement his portrayal. “We did the recording session and the animation teams were really inspired by his performance,” Favreau says. “I love the work that they did on that character.”

(L-R) Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Mandalorian returns

Of course, there is no The Mandalorian and Grogu without the Mandalorian and his beloved child.

Pedro Pascal performs and voices the titular bounty hunter, but the character’s armor is also worn at different times by Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder depending on what’s needed for the scene. “For Pedro, given his background as a competitive swimmer and his screen combat on Gladiator [II], I knew that I could lean into that for the film,” Favreau says. “And to see his face up on a big screen. He's a big movie star!”

Wayne has traditionally performed classic Western gunslinger moves on camera. “Brendan has tremendous presence and really understands the character and how to personify the gunfighter and to lean into his gunslinging,” Favreau says. “And then for Lateef, who's a capoeira martial artist, we got to create set pieces around that and let him really do some explosive combat on screen, to pair him up with people that also had that skillset and then mix it with visual effects and the costumes and everything that people know and expect from The Mandalorian. We were able to build things with much more complexity and show off the skills of all our performers.”

Grogu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

An image from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Not to be left out, Grogu continues to shine with even more abilities and adorability than ever before. “Each season we added more capabilities. Now he could go underwater, he could climb, he could use the Force. He's not just a character who has to be rescued. Now he's side-by-side as a Mandalorian apprentice with his dad,” Favreau notes. “And remember, he's had some significant training with Luke Skywalker. So the Force is something that he understands how to harness.”

Director Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal on the set of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Director Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal on the set of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

When The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives, Grogu enters a new era. “Just as all parents do, the relationship with your children changes as they mature and then you begin to take on another role,” Favreau says. “Each generation passes on that responsibility to the next, and it is our job to prepare the next generation for when they have to step into our shoes. I think that's part of what we were able to explore more fully with this film. His species lives a very long time, and you want to make sure that he's prepared for the challenges that await him.”

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Ian Bryce, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Watch the latest trailer for the film and get your tickets now for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

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