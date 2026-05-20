Join the Mandalorian and Grogu on a New Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Mission

Journey across the galaxy to Tatooine, Bespin, Coruscant, and more on an all-new adventure coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge .

Ready to embark on a brand new adventure with The Mandalorian and Grogu?

A new mission is coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Hondo Ohnaka is recruiting flight crews for an all-new quest aboard the Millennium Falcon, inviting guests to join Din Djarin and Grogu as they track down ex-Imperial officers (and hopefully bring home some valuable cargo for Hondo).

The new mission will debut May 22, 2026, the same day The Mandalorian and Grogu film hits theaters. To bring the new adventure to life, Walt Disney Imagineers teamed up with director Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, who helped craft the story and invited the Imagineers to capture footage on the film set.

“We were very lucky to get to work closely with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni,” explains Asa Kalama, Vice President, Executive for Creative and Interactive Experiences at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Early on, we had lots of conversations with them around how we might want to shape the overall story. Through that close collaboration, I think we arrived at something that feels wholly fresh and like an entirely new adventure.”

The mission begins with a trip to Tatooine, where you and the Mandalorian will seek out some of the bounties you’ve been pursuing. From there, flight engineers will need to decide which bounty they wish to follow, and depending on their choice, your adventure may lead you to the iconic Cloud City of Bespin, the dense city-planet of Coruscant, or the wreckage of the second Death Star, still orbiting around Endor. Depending on how successful your mission is, you may return to Hondo with anywhere between zero and six crates of cargo.

“We’ve collaborated with our ILM partners to make sure that every planetary environment has a ton of explorability and branching paths,” Kalama adds. “The goal is every time you re-ride, there’s something new to discover.”

This new mission also allowed the Imagineers a chance to reframe the three available roles in the Falcon’s cockpit. Pilots will notice that the Falcon’s controls are now more responsive, while also introducing hidden guardrails to ensure that no matter how the pilots fly, it’ll always feel cinematic.

Gunners can also choose between two targeting modes: an automatic mode that will target any enemy in front of the ship or a manual mode to allow for more flexibility. “To further enhance the experience, we also introduced the idea of destructibles in the environment,” Kalama adds. “So when those pews do happen to miss a ship, they’ll impact the side of a canyon wall, for instance, and you’ll see rocks falling off.”

Flight engineers will also experience some of the largest changes aboard. Not only will engineers get to decide which planet to travel to, but they’ll also be able to control a new tractor beam, allowing them to grab even more crates of cargo.

Engineers will also get up and close and personal with everyone’s favorite tiny, Force-wielding green adventurer.

“Because so much of the mission is anchored around the Mandalorian and Grogu, we thought there was no better idea than to give those flight engineers maximum face time with Grogu,” Kalama says. “Throughout the mission, in addition to occasionally having Grogu make inbound calls to the Millennium Falcon, we’re giving flight engineers the ability to make an outbound call to Grogu and essentially see what he’s up to on board the Razor Crest.”

In true Galaxy’s Edge fashion, every adventure is packed with hidden Easter eggs and details. Keep your eyes peeled for hidden gonk droids tucked around the galaxy or the wreckage of old podracers littering the surface of Tatooine. The result, Kalama hopes, is a thrilling new Smugglers Run mission that feels different with every visit.

“There are all sorts of these fun little set dressing moments that pay homage to the films,” Kalama teases. “There’s a particularly cool one in Endor. I won’t spoil it, but it harkens back to a moment that’s very personal to the Falcon itself.”