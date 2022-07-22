ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2022: New Star Wars: The High Republic Tales and More Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

July 22, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Check out 10 reveals and first looks from the San Diego Comic-Con staple.

There's a conflict brewing on Jedha, a nameless terror lurking in the galaxy, and a new class of Jedi heading to Star Wars: The High Republic later this year.


During the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con this afternoon, creative director and moderator Michael Siglain was joined by eight Star Wars authors -- Kristin Baver, Cecil Castellucci, Adam Christopher, Claudia Gray, George Mann, Beth Revis, Cavan Scott, and Kiersten White -- reuniting to reveal book and comic covers, comic pages, and interior spreads from Phase II of The High Republic and beyond. Here are 10 reveals and first looks from the hour-long discussion.


Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha cover


1. We got our first look at the cover of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha


With a script by George Mann and a cover from artist Grant Griffin, the audio original story will take us back to the moon first glimpsed in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for a new tale set during the apex of the Jedi Order.


Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Terror page 12 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Terror page 13


2. But something wicked is plaguing the Jedi.


Mann will also pen the new Dark Horse limited series, Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Terror. The first pages from artists Eduardo Mello and Ornella Savarese, introduce an array of new characters including a Bith Jedi!


The High Republic Adventures cover


3. Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures is returning.


During the panel, the cover of the new issue #1 from Dark Horse Comics was revealed featuring Sav Malagán and the tantalizing question: Padawan...or Pirate? The debut story will reunite writer Daniel José Older and illustrator Toni Bruno, with a cover by Harvey Tolibao.

Star Wars: The High Republic issue 2


4. We got our first look at the cover of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic issue #2 and other issues heading to your local comic book shop this November. 


Headed to a comic shop this fall, the second issue in the series once again features cover art by Ario Anindito and a story written by Cavan Scott.


And, we got our first look at cover art from Star Wars #29, Darth Vader #29, Doctor Aphra #26, Bounty Hunters #28, The Mandalorian #5, and Han Solo & Chewbacca #7.

The Princess and The Scoundrel

5. Beth Revis showed us the rest of that dress from her new book, The Princess and The Scoundrel.

The full artwork from the cover of the forthcoming novel set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi gives us our first look at Han and Leia's wedding, including the flowing gossamer gown worn by Princess Organa.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories coverStar Wars: Hyperspace Stories page 1 Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories page 2 Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories page 3

6. Move over, Lumpawaroo. The new all-ages comics from Dark Horse, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, will debut with a tale featuring an adorable young Wookiee.

In our first look inside the Clone Wars-era story written by Amanda Deibert in issue #1, Padmé and C-3PO pay a visit to the gentle giants.

Hyperspace Stories 2 cover

7. Writer Cecil Castellucci debuted the cover and a trio of pages from issue #2, featuring art by Megan Huang.

Castellucci's tale in Star Wars: Hyperspace Adventures issue #2 will take readers of all ages to the original trilogy for a new Luke and Leia adventure.

Tales from the Rancor Pit page 36 Tales from the Rancor Pit page 41

8. We stepped into a wampa cave in the first spreads from writer Cavan Scott's Tales from the Rancor Pit.

Arriving in time for Halloween, artists Rafael Pérez and DJ Chavis give us a look at one thing that may be even scarier than encountering a hungry wampa on Hoth.

100 Objects cover

9. Kristin Baver revealed a new spread from Star Wars: 100 Objects.

A bust of Count Dooku will be among the 100 illuminating items featured in the book due out in 2023.

Star Wars: The Life Day Pop-Up Book and Advent Calendar

10. Plus, this Life Day just got cuter.

In November, Insight Editions will debut the new Star Wars: The Life Day Pop-Up Book and Advent Calendar. This festive title features all-new illustrations from every era of Star Wars storytelling and a gathering of Wookiees in red robes ready to celebrate.


