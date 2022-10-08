NYCC 2022: 10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: The High Republic Panel

1. We got our first look at the cover of Cataclysm by Lydia Kang.

The book arrives in April 2023 with a cover featuring Axel Greylark, the Chancellor's son, sporting a blaster...and a lightsaber?





2. Quest for Planet X is headed to Batuu.

In this teaser image for author Tessa Gratton’s next middle-grade book in the series, on sale in April 2023, we're returning to a familiar place: the world of Batuu, seen inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland resorts.





3. Trouble is brewing in Path of Vengeance by Cavan Scott.

The young adult novel arrives in May 2023, but we got our first look at the cover art featuring Marda Ro flanked by a pair of Jedi, lightsabers at the ready. If the ominous blue glow is any indication, things are about to take a turn. And, uh, are those Nameless lurking in the darkness?





4. Marvel artist Ario Anindito shared some of his process, from pencils to final pages, with spreads from Star Wars: The High Republic issue #1.

The first issue in the new series arrives this Wednesday, October 12.





5. We don’t want to mess with the Twinkle Sisters.

Anindito also revealed some new character concept art and interior pages from the second issue in the Phase II relaunch of Star Wars: The High Republic flagship comic series, featuring Kradon and the Twinkle Sisters. That issue arrives next month.





6. The Blade of Bardotta returns!

We got our first look at some Marvel variant covers. Artist Mike McKone illustrated a variant for Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #4 as well as Todd Nauck's variant cover for Star Wars: The High Republic #5.





7. Burryaga is fine! Sort of.

While we still don’t know the fate of the gentle Wookiee Jedi after the cliffhanger in Phase I, the character is poised to return in another children’s book, this time helmed by Charles Soule and his daughter, Rosemary. Star Wars: The High Republic: Yoda and the Younglings arrives in October 2023.





8. The cover of Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi was revealed.

Claudia Gray's new 30-page one-shot comic from Dark Horse arrives in February 2023.





9. The Edge of Balance manga will continue.

Viz announced the new series, Star Wars: The Edge of Balance: Precedent, written by Daniel José Older and Tomio Ogata. It arrives in May 2023.





10. We’re putting together a crew…for a young adult anthology.

And for the first time ever, all of the authors involved in the Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics will come together for an anthology of tales written for a YA audience and connecting to every era of the initiative -- including Phase III. The book arrives in July 2023. Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.