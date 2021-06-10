Join the Authors of Star Wars: The High Republic For Light and Life

We are all the Republic.

The next wave of stories in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative arrives later this month. To celebrate, the five architects of the books and comics will come together for a special virtual event.

Join Cavan Scott, Claudia Gray, Daniel José Older, Charles Soule, and Justina Ireland in conversation Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. EST presented by Barnes & Noble. The event is free, but registration is required to attend!

During the hour-long discussion, the authors of Light of the Jedi, A Test of Courage, Into the Dark, Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic and IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will provide a glimpse behind the pages of their newest books and comics including The Rising Storm, Race to Crashpoint Tower, Out of the Shadows, and more.

