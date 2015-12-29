-
Captain Panaka
Queen Amidala's loyal protector during the Trade Federation invasion crisis was Captain Panaka. Panaka was often referred to as "the quickest eyes on Naboo" for his attention to detail and selfless dedication to the safety of the Queen. Panaka commanded a team of Royal Palace Guards and Security Troopers stationed throughout Theed. During the Trade Federation invasion, Panaka stayed close to the Queen, ensuring her protection from the Neimoidians' plans. His loyalty was such that he would openly question the strategy of Jedi Knights if he thought it would somehow endanger Amidala.
Male
Height: 1.83m
